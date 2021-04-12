Pachuca Vs Puebla Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Live

Pachuca (PAC) will go up against Puebla (PUE) in the upcoming game of the Liga MX. The match will be played at the Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico. The PAC vs PUE live streaming is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 12 at 9:00 PM local time (Tuesday, April 13 at 7:30 AM IST). Here is our Pachuca vs Puebla prediction, information on how to watch Pachuca vs Puebla live in India and where to catch Pachuca vs Puebla live scores.

Liga MX table: Pachuca vs Puebla preview

Puebla are currently at the sixth spot of the Liga MX standings with 20 points. Santiago Ormeño and team have played thirteen games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing three (five draws). Pachuca, on the other hand, are at the fourteenth spot of the table with 14 points and a win-loss record of 3-5 (five draws).

How to watch Pachuca vs Puebla live stream: Pachuca vs Puebla prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Puebla will come out on top in this contest.

Pachuca vs Puebla live stream: Pachuca vs Puebla team news

Both Pachuca and Puebla will enter the Estadio Hidalgo with almost the same line-up as neither of them has reported any injury or suspension.

10 de ellos jugarán por primera vez con Enfranjados en la tribuna. Pero los 20 lo dejarán todo, como siempre, por el ðŸ”µ yâšªï¸



¡Los convocados por el Profe Larcamón que buscarán 3ï¸âƒ£ puntos vitales! ðŸ‘ŠðŸ»ðŸ˜‰



RT si hoy soñarás con otro triunfo de #LaFranjaQueNosUneðŸŽ½ pic.twitter.com/0rd4DsnZTY — Club Puebla ðŸŽ½ (@ClubPueblaMX) April 12, 2021

How to watch Pachuca vs Puebla live stream?

The Pachuca vs Puebla match will not be televised in India. As of now, there is also no official Liga MX live stream available in the country. Fans in the UK can watch the Pachuca vs Puebla live stream on bet365. However, live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles and websites of both teams.

Mexico date and time: Monday, April 12 at 9:00 PM

Indian date and time: Tuesday, April 13 at 7:30 AM

Venue: Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca, Mexico

Liga MX table: Pachuca vs Puebla squad

Pachuca vs Puebla team news: Pachuca squad

Óscar Ustari, Franco Torgnascioli, Carlos Moreno, Jose Eulogio Téllez, Matías Catalán, Kevin Álvarez, Miguel Ángel Tapias Dávila, Emmanuel García, Miguel Herrera, Gustavo Cabral, Óscar Murillo, Efraín Orona, José Castillo, Daniel Aceves, Víctor Guzmán, Francisco Figueroa, Hárold Mosquera, Érick Aguirre, Jorge Hernández, Luis Chávez, Felipe Pardo, Romario Ibarra, Jahaziel Marchand, Eduardo Mustre, Roberto de la Rosa, Cristian Souza, Ismael Sosa, Roberto Nurse, Erick Sanchez, Mauro Quiroga, Josué Gómez, Luis Calzadilla, Almir Lira, Bruce El Mesmari, Bryan González

Pachuca vs Puebla team news: Puebla squad

Antony Silva, Jesus Rodriguez, George Corra, Juan Segovia, Emanuel Gularte, Maximiliano Araujo, Maximiliano Perg, Lucas, Jesús Paganoni, Ivo Vázquez, Alan Acosta, Diego de Buen, Javier Salas, Clifford Aboagye, Gustavo Ferrareis, Israel Reyes, Daniel Aguilar, Salvador Reyes, Guillermo Martínez Ayala, Daniel Segura, Christian Tabó, Daniel Álvarez, Santiago Ormeño, Eduardo Herrera, Amaury Escoto, Omar Fernández

Image Source: Puebla/ Twitter