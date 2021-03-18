Pachuca Vs Tigres UANL Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Live

Pachuca (PAC) and Tigres UANL (TIG) will clash in the upcoming game of the Liga MX. The match will be played at the Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico. The PAC vs TIG live streaming is scheduled to begin on Thursday, March 18 at 8:00 PM local time (Friday, March 19 at 7:30 AM IST). Here is our Pachuca vs Tigres UANL prediction, information on how to watch Pachuca vs Tigres UANL live in India and where to catch Pachuca vs Tigres UANL live scores.

Liga MX table: Pachuca vs Tigres UANL preview

Tigres UANL are currently at the twelfth spot of the Liga MX standings with twelve points. Luis Quiñónes and team have played ten games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing four (three draws). Pachuca, on the other hand, are at the fifteenth spot of the table with ten points and a win-loss record of 2-5 (four draws).

Where to watch Pachuca vs Tigres UANL live stream: Pachuca vs Tigres UANL prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our PAC vs TIG prediction is that Tigres UANL will come out on top in this contest.

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL live stream: Pachuca vs Tigres UANL team news

Both Pachuca and Tigres UANL will enter the Estadio Hidalgo with almost the same line-up as neither of them has reported any injury or suspension.

Where to watch Pachuca vs Tigres UANL live stream: how to watch Pachuca vs Tigres UANL live

The Pachuca vs Tigres match will not be televised in India. As of now, there is also no official Liga MX live stream available in the country. Fans in the UK can watch the Pachuca vs Tigres live stream on bet365. However, live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles and websites of both teams.

Mexico date and time: Thursday, March 18 at 8:00 PM

Indian date and time: Friday, March 19 at 7:30 AM

Venue: Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca, Mexico

Liga MX table: Pachuca vs Tigres UANL squad

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL team news: Pachuca squad

PAC: Óscar Ustari, Franco Torgnascioli, Carlos Moreno, Jose Eulogio Téllez, Matías Catalán, Kevin Álvarez, Miguel Ángel Tapias Dávila, Emmanuel García, Miguel Herrera, Gustavo Cabral, Óscar Murillo, Efraín Orona, José Castillo, Daniel Aceves, Víctor Guzmán, Francisco Figueroa, Hárold Mosquera, Érick Aguirre, Jorge Hernández, Luis Chávez, Felipe Pardo, Romario Ibarra, Jahaziel Marchand, Eduardo Mustre, Roberto de la Rosa, Cristian Souza, Ismael Sosa, Roberto Nurse, Erick Sanchez, Mauro Quiroga, Josué Gómez, Luis Calzadilla, Almir Lira, Bruce El Mesmari, Bryan González

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL team news: Tigres UANL squad

Nahuel Guzmán, Miguel Ortega, Juan Chávez, Arturo Delgado, Carlos Salcedo, Hugo Ayala, Diego Reyes, Juan Sánchez, Francisco Venegas, Aldo Cruz, Francisco Meza, Jair Díaz, Luis Rodríguez, Alberto Acosta, Rafael Carioca, Jordan Sierra, Leonardo Fernández, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino, Raymundo Fulgencio, Jesús Dueñas, Erick Ávalos, André-Pierre Gignac, Nico López, Luis Quiñones, Carlos González, Julián Quiñones, Ogama, José Solís

