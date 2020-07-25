Paige Spiranac Claims "unspoken Code" Exists For Sneaking Women Inside NBA Bubble

The NBA bubble has so far failed to live up to the hype. With numerous restrictions in place to keep a check on COVID-19, players have usually been limited to just a few things to do in order to pass time. With just two weeks in the bubble, rumours have indicated players are trying to sneak in women into the hotels without alerting the officials. Earlier this month, Instagram model Anna Mya alleged she was invited to the NBA bubble by an unspecified player.

we got our first bubble bound fly out ✈️✈️ 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/6VqBPl4DPW — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 12, 2020

Women in NBA bubble? Paige Spiranac's interesting theory

With the truth behind efforts to sneak women inside the bubble remains unclear, golfer-turned-influencer Paige Spiranac believes there must be an "unspoken code" among players, allowing them to bring women inside the hotel. Spiranac says the players can exploit the NBA hotline system for it to work in their favour. During Tuesday's episode of her podcast, Playing A Round, the 27-year-old said, "Do you think it’s different though when it comes to p**y? Like as an unspoken p**y code where if you have a girl there, you don’t say anything, but it’s like if you don’t wear a mask, free-for-all.”

NEW podcast is out!



-We talk Bryson pulling a tin cup but actually being David Simms

-The Jon Rahm rulling

-The logistics of girls getting into the NBA bubble



Plus doing two giveaways! Listen to the end to find out😏



Click link to listen-https://t.co/2ljVrIuvRM — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 21, 2020

The hotline system, dubbed as the 'snitch hotline' has already gotten a few players into trouble. Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard said somebody complained to the officials that he was not wearing a mask while wandering in the hotel lobby. Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler was also called out for practising inside his room.

Paige Spiranac further added that a player's "personal feelings" comes into play when deciding "to snitch or not to snitch". "If I didn’t like them, I would snitch all day long. If I don’t like you, I’m not going to give you the respect to text you, I’m going to tell on you," she added. With little no entertainment options for players, most are turning to p*n and streaming other adult content, Spinarac joked.

The NBA season will resume on July 30, with the 22 invited teams played eight games each before heading to the playoffs. The Lakers will face cross-city rivals the Clippers while Utah Jazz will be up against New Orleans Pelicans on Day 1 at the Disney World resort in Orlando. Teams have already started engaging in scrimmages, getting the much-needed practice before the season commences.

(Image Credits: NBA Twitter Handle, Paige Spiranac Instagram Handle)