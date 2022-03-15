Paolo Di Canio Joins Messi Vs Ronaldo Debate, Says He Prefers 'the Human Who Has A Soul'

Former Italian footballer Paolo Di Canio is the latest football personality to weigh in his thoughts about who is the better football player among Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, during his recent conversation with Sky Sports Italia. The 53-year-old former footballer spoke in favor of the Portuguese great Ronaldo while revealing that he is a better player and labeled Messi as an emotionless alien. Both footballers were in direct competition with each other for many years in La Liga, however, both decided to leave Spain and currently ply their trades in different leagues.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, former West Ham United footballer Di Canio cited the respective matches for both players on Sunday. While Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) bowed out of the UEFA Champions League tournament after losing to Real Madrid, the Argentine received boos from the fans during their Serie A match against Bordeaux on Sunday. At the same time, Ronaldo made a comeback into the team after missing a match due to injury and scored three goals during his return against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Meanwhile, explaining his choice, Di Canio said, "Messi left the pitch scratching his head, he has no emotions. I prefer Cristiano Ronaldo. ‘Do you want me to sit on the bench against Man City?’ I go back to Portugal, then I return and score a hat-trick. I prefer the human who has a soul to the alien without emotions”. The 53-year-old went on to add that Messi displayed the limits of his personality however he should have been considerate towards the fans. “There were thousands of fans waiting for him. They were dreaming, but his behavior was not the right one,” he added.

A look at the contrasting stats of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Messi joined PSG after ending his 21-year-long stint at Barcelona during the summer transfer window of 2021. However, he has failed to contribute with significant amounts of goals for the team since joining them. He has played a total of 26 matches for PSG across competitions so far in the season and has returned with seven goals to his credit. On the other hand, Ronaldo has been unstoppable since making his return to Manchester United during the summer of 2021. He has scored 18 goals in 32 matches across competitions for the United and continued to assert his dominance.