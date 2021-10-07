PAR Vs ARG Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Fantasy Picks, Predicted XI And More

A high-flying Argentina will square off against an inconsistent Paraguay in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying game at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Paraguay.

Argentina currently boasts an excellent unbeaten run of 22 across all competitions, last having lost 2-0 against Brazil at the 2019 Copa America Semi-finals. Paraguay on the other hand, find themselves sixth in the table, with 11 points and just two wins. The Paraguayans however, come into this fixture on the back of a win, having beaten rock-bottom side Venezuela 2-1. Here is our Paraguay vs Argentina Predicted XI and Paraguay vs Argentina Dream 11 team.

Paraguay vs Argentina Head to Head

When the two sides last met each other, it was Argentina that came out victorious. In the overalls, the two sides have played 109 games, with Argentina winning 59 of those, while Paraguay won 34, with just 16 games ending in a draw.

Paraguay vs Argentina Team news

Paraguay will be without the services of David Martinez and Blas Riveros, who are out injured. While Lionel Scaloni will be unable to call up Paulo Dybala or Sergio Aguero as the duo miss out due to injuries. The White and Sky Blues will also be without Lautaro Martinez, who is said to have picked up a knock while at training.

Paraguay vs Argentina Predicted XI

Paraguay Predicted XI - Antony Silva, Robert Rojas, Fabian Balbuena, Junior Alonso, Santiago Arzamendia, Mathias Villasanti, Gaston Gimenez, Alejandro Romero, Oscar Romero, Angel Romero, Antonio Sanabria

Argentina Predicted XI - Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Joaquin Correa

Paraguay vs Argentina Dream 11 fantasy team picks

Paraguay

Angel Romero

Alejandro Romero

Argentina

Lionel Messi

Angel Di Maria

PAR vs ARG Dream11 Team

Emiliano Martinez, Fabian Balbuena, Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Alejandro Romero, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi (C), Angel Romero (VC)

Paraguay vs Argentina Dream 11 Prediction

Paraguay is quite capable of pulling off an upset, but given Argentina's run and their squad depth, they do start as favourites to win this clash. We predict a 3-1 win for Argentina.

Image: AP