PAR Vs BOL Dream11: Paraguay Vs Bolivia Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Paraguay and Bolivia will lock horns in their opening match of Group B of the Copa America 2021. The game will be played at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico in Goiânia and will kick off at 5:30 AM IST on Tuesday, June 15. Here's a look at the PAR vs BOL Dream11 prediction, top picks, team news and our match prediction for the same.

PAR vs BOL preview

Paraguay come into the Copa America on the back of a four-game winless run, most recently losing 2-0 to Copa America holders Brazil in World Cup Qualifying. The loss to Neymar and co. though is their only defeat of those four games, with three draws including those against heavyweights Uruguay and Argentina. The other stalemate came against Bolivia, with Angel Romero and Alejandro Romero scoring to cancel out the efforts of Marcelo Moreno and Boris Cespedes to see the game finish 2-2. Paraguay have not won the Copa America since 1979, and have their backs against the wall this edition as well, but will at least look to make a deep run in the knockouts for which three points on Monday will be a must.

Bolivia meanwhile come into the tournament having only qualified out of the Copa America group stage once since the turn of the century. That appearance came in 2015, as they came second in their group before suffering a 3-1 defeat to Peru in the quarter-final. Cesar Farias's side have since gone three qualifying games without a loss, collecting five points from those matches. Bolivia started with that 2-2 draw against Paraguay, before a Marcelo Moreno brace and a Diego Bejarano goal fired the Greens to a 3-1 win over Venezuela. Bolivia also picked up a point against Chile and will have renewed optimism heading into the contest.

PAR vs BOL injury and availability news

Angel Romero will lead the line for Paraguay and will be supported by Miguel Almiron, who is a key part of his national team's plans. West Ham centre-back Fabian Balbuena should come into the side at the heart of the defence, potentially alongside Junior Alonso and captain Gustavo Gomez. Bolivia meanwhile will count on marksman Marlos Moreno, who has netted six goals in his last six caps to become their all-time top scorer. Always Ready midfielder Juan Carlos Arce will man the midfield, who also boasts of 76 caps to his name.

PAR vs BOL Predicted XIs

Paraguay: Silva; Rojas, Gomez, Balbuena, Alonso, Arzamendia; Villasanti, Gimenez, Cardozo Lucena; Romero, Almiron

Bolivia: Lampe; Diego Bejarano, Haquin, Jusino, Sagredo; Arce, Justiniano, Danny Bejarano, Cespedes, Ramallo; Moreno

PAR vs BOL Dream11 top picks: Best team

Goalkeeper: Lampe

Defenders: Bejarano, Balbuena, Gomez

Midfielders: Almiron, Justiniano, Romero, Vilasanti

Forwards: Arce, Romero, Moreno

PAR vs BOL Dream11 top picks: Captain and vice-captain

Paraguay: Almiron, Romero, Vilasanti

Bolivia: Arce, Moreno, Justiniano

PAR vs BOL Dream11 prediction

We predict that the game will end in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Note: The above PAR vs BOL Dream11 prediction, PAR vs BOL Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PAR vs BOL Dream11 Team and PAR vs BOL Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

(Image Courtesy: Paraguay, Bolivia Twitter)