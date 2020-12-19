PAR Vs JUV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Serie A 2020-21 Preview

Parma Calcio 1913 will lock horns with Juventus FC, in Matchday 13 of the Serie A 2020-21. The PAR vs JUV match is scheduled to begin at 1:15 PM IST on December 19 at the Ennio Tardini Stadium, Parma, Italy. Here is our PAR vs JUV Dream11 prediction, PAR vs JUV Dream11 team and PAR vs JUV Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Parma? Juventus Team News For Serie A clash

PAR vs JUV Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With 12 points from 12 matches, Parma now find themselves in 14th place on the Serie A points table. This is miles away from their opponents for tonight's game - Juventus - who are No. 3 in the league so far. Parma's close avoidance of a relegation spot is a direct result of the high number of draws they have been able to secure - six off twelve games. Their last win in the tournament came against 18th placed Genoa. Gervinho scored both goals in the winning effort. Their three other games since then have ended in draws of 0-0 against Benevento, 2-2 against first-placed Milan and 0-0 against Cagliari.

Meanwhile, Juventus have remained undefeated in the season so far. Juventus have 24 points on the table with six wins and six draws from their 12 games. Their last game against Atalanta ended in a draw after a 57th-minute goal by Remo Freuler put Atalanta level at 1-1. A missed 61st-minute penalty attempt by Cristiano Ronaldo also cost the side a chance to win the game and from increasing their winning streak to three games.

Also Read | Marcus Rashford Expected To Sign MASSIVE £300,000-a-week Contract With Man United

PAR vs JUV playing 11 prediction

Parma Calcio 1913 - Luigi Sepe, Simone Iacoponi, Giuseppe Pezzella, Riccardo Gagliolo, Alberto Grassi, Hernani, Gervinho, Botond Balogh, Bruno Alves, Jasmin Kurtic, Andreas Cornelius

Juventus FC - Wojciech Szczesny, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo Luiz da Silva, Juan Cuadrado, Weston McKennie, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata, Matthijs de Ligt, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Paulo Dybala

PAR vs JUV Key Players

Parma Calcio 1913 - Simone Iacoponi, Giuseppe Pezzella, Alberto Grassi, Gervinho

Juventus FC - Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo Luiz da Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Juan Cuadrado

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Says Bayern Boss Hansi Flick Deserved To Win The FIFA Best Coach Award

PAR vs JUV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders - Giuseppe Pezzella, Simone Iacoponi, Danilo Luiz da Silva, Leonardo Bonucci

Mid-Field - Alberto Grassi, Juan Cuadrado, Weston Mckennie

Forwards - Gervinho, Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

PAR vs JUV game prediction

According to our PAR vs JUV match prediction, Juventus will win this match.

Note: The PAR vs JUV Dream11 prediction and PAR vs JUV Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PAR vs JUV Dream11 team and PAR vs JUV Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Mo Salah Teases Move To Real Madrid Or Barcelona With Liverpool Future Uncertain

Image Credits: Christiano Ronaldo Twitter