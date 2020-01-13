PAR Vs LCE Dream11 Predictions, Match Preview And All Match Details

Parma will host Lecce in Serie A on January 14, 2020. Parma have been performing admirably in the league while Lecce are struggling. They are just a point above the relegation zone. Keep reading for the PAR vs LCE Dream11 predictions, team news and top picks.

Venue: Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Time: 1:15 AM IST

PAR vs LCE Dream11 team preview

Parma have exceeded expectations this season. They are currently lying 9th in the league table after 18 games. They have managed seven wins while also losing seven times so far (D4). After going four matches unbeaten in all competitions, Parma lost their first game of 2020 at Atalanta. However, against a struggling Lecce, Roberto D'Aversa's men would be confident that they could grab all three points.

On the other hand, Lecce currently sit 17th in the league with just 15 points after 18 games. They have already lost nine times (W3, D6). Lecce are winless in their last five games in all competitions, having lost last three games in a row. Despite producing a more than an impressive performance, they lost to Udinese at home in their last fixture.

PAR vs LCE Dream11 team news

Parma: Gervinho (unknown)

Lecce: Gianelli Wanga Imbula (muscle), Riccardo Fiamozzi (back)

PAR vs LCE Dream11 predicted line-ups

PAR vs LCE Dream11: Parma

Luigi Sepe (GK), Matteo Darmian, Simone Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Riccardo Gagliolo, Alberto Grassi, Hernani, Juraj Kucka, Mattia Sprocati, Roberto Inglese, Dejan Kulusevski

PAR vs LCE Dream11: Lecce

Gabriel (GK), Marco Calderoni, Fabio Lucioni, Luca Rossettini, Giulio Donati, Yevhen Shakhov, Pagagiotis Tachtsidis, Jacopo Petriccione, Marco Mancosu, Khouma Babacar, Filippo Falco

PAR vs LCE Dream11 top picks

Captain: Dejan Kulusevski - The Swedish secured a big move to Juventus in January. Now on loan at Parma, Kulusevski has scored four times while assisting seven times in 18 games.

Vice-captain: Riccardo Gagliolo - The full-back has been one of the star performers for Parma this season. Parma will be hoping to keep a clean sheet and Gagliolo could also be handy in the attack.

PAR vs LCE Dream11 team

Goal Keeper- L Sepe



Defender- R Gagliolo, M Calderoni, B Alves



Mid Fielder- D Kuluseveski, P Tachtsidis, Hernani, M Mancosu,



Striker- R Inglese, K Babacar, M Sprocati

PAR vs LCE Dream11 predictions

Parma are favourites to win the game

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.

(Image Courtesy: Parma Calcio Official Twitter Handle)