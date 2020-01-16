PAR Vs ROM Dream11 Team, Top Picks, Team News And Match Preview

The ACL curse has been hanging over the head of AS Roma players since the beginning of the season. As such, with a mounting list of injuries, AS Roma will travel to the Stadio Ennio Tardini to face Parma for the Coppa Italia Round of 16. The PAR vs ROM game will kickoff on January 16 (Thursday night 1:45 am IST).

PAR vs ROM Dream11 preview

Back-to-back league defeats and a growing list of injuries will mean that AS Roma will head into the game against Parma with an injury-hit and a confidence-depleted squad. The trip to the Stadio Ennio Tardini will not invoke fond memories for Paulo Fonseca's side. The last time AS Roma travelled to face Parma, the Giallorossi lost 2-0 to the hosts. Mattia Sprocati and Andreas Cornelius provided the goals that handed Roma their only away defeat of the season. The Coppa Italia game will hand Roma a break from their dismal form in Serie A. With the second half of the calendar year underway, Roma will have the chance to put the defeats to Torino and Juventus behind them at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

📋 | SQUAD LIST | 📋



Here are the players available for Thursday's Coppa Italia clash against Parma! ⚡️



❌ Edin Dzeko is suspended for this one.#ASRoma #ParmaRoma pic.twitter.com/LM0EQq8WEy — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 15, 2020

PAR vs ROM Dream11 top picks

Nicolao Zaniolo was the latest casualty of AS Roma's ACL curse last weekend. Zaniolo now joins the likes of Javier Pastore, Davide Zappacosta, Federico Fazio and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the treatment table. Considering striker Edin Dzeko is also suspended for this game, our PAR vs ROM Dream11 top picks will be somewhat limited when it comes to the AS Roma stars. That being said, Paulo Fonseca will welcome Davide Santon and Justin Kluivert back into the fold after prolonged absences.

PAR vs ROM Dream11 team

With the PAR vs ROM Dream11 top picks done and dusted, here is a look at our PAR vs ROM Dream11 team.

Goalkeeper - Luigi Sepe

Defenders - Matteo Darmian, Chris Smalling (vice-captain), Aleksandar Kolarov

Midfielders - Lorenzo Pellegrini, Diego Perotti, Cengiz Under (captain), Bryan Cristante, Antonino Barilla

Strikers - Andreas Cornelius, Nikola Kalinic

PAR vs ROM Dream11 prediction

AS Roma will head into this game with back-to-back league defeats to their name. Parma, on the other hand, are fresh off a league win. Even so, with the gulf of quality in both the teams, our PAR vs ROM Dream11 prediction is a 2-1 win for AS Roma.

