Paraguay Vs Bolivia Prediction, Team News And Copa America 2021 Live Stream Details

Paraguay will take on Bolivia in a group stage match of the ongoing Copa America 2021. The match is set to begin at 5:30 AM IST (9:00 PM local time, June 14 in Brasil) from the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico on June 15, 2021. Here are the Paraguay vs Bolivia live stream details, how to watch Copa America 2021 live in India, the Paraguay vs Bolivia team news and the predictions for the contest.

💪⚪🔴🏆 pic.twitter.com/e35IU70j7O — Selección Paraguaya (@Albirroja) June 14, 2021

Copa America 2021: Paraguay vs Bolivia match preview

Opening up the proceedings at the 2021 Copa America, Paraguay will face off against Bolivia in their first match of the series. Hoping to get off to a winning start in the series, 2019 quarter-finalists Paraguay will hope to either equal or improve upon their performance from the last season when they lost out on a semi-final place to Brazil after going down 3-4 in the shootout. On the other hand, Bolivia ended their last season at fourth place in their group, having lost each of their three encounters. They will be looking to come out much better this time around.

With initial hosts Colombia pulling out due to ongoing political troubles and protests against President Ivan Duque and then secondary hosts Argentina calling it off due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Brazillian President Jair Bolsarano stepped in to save the 47-year-old tournament from cancellation despite protests from his citizens. The competition will feature 10 teams, which are split into two groups of five. The top four sides will progress to the quarter-final stage. Group A consists of Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay while Group B consists of Colombia, Paraguay, Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru.

Paraguay vs Bolivia team news

Paraguay is expected to have a full lineup for this game but Bolivia will be missing at least three players who are out with COVID-19. The players have not been named as of now.

How to watch Paraguay vs Bolivia on TV: Paraguay vs Bolivia live streaming details

For fans wondering 'How to watch Paraguay vs Bolivia on TV in India?", Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired exclusive television and Copa America 2021 live stream rights in India and the subcontinent. The Paraguay vs Bolivia live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Live scores and updates from the match can be accessed on the Twitter handles of the teams and the official handles of the tournament.

Paraguay vs Bolivia prediction

According to our Paraguay vs Bolivia Dream11 prediction, Paraguay will outdo Bolivia to win this match 1-0.

Note: The Paraguay vs Bolivia prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Paraguay and Bolivia Football Twitter