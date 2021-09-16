Paralympian Hangs Gold Medal On Ronaldo's Shirt To Back Man Utd In Champions League

Jamie Stead, a gold winner at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, turned to social media on Wednesday to share a heartfelt post to express his support for Manchester United and its star player Cristiano Ronaldo. After the English side went down 2-1 against Swiss club Young Boys, the British Paralympian put his gold medal on Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt to cheer for Manchester United to win the title at this year's Champions League. While responding to a Twitter post by Ronaldo, Stead shared a picture where his gold medal can be seen hanging on top of the Portuguese attacker's shirt.

"I put my @Paralympics gold medal on your shirt for good luck for the season the champions league is coming home to old Trafford," Stead captioned the post. Ronaldo had shared a couple of pictures from last night's Champions League game against Young Boys, where he acknowledged his team's defeat and said it's time to recover well and focus on the next match. Stead was part of Great Britain's wheelchair rugby team that beat the United States in the final event at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics to win the gold medal.

I put my @Paralympics gold medal on your shirt for good luck for the season the champions league is coming home to old Trafford 💪 pic.twitter.com/o8afdLixoz — Jamie Stead (@Jamie_Stead12) September 15, 2021

Man Utd vs Young Boys

In the Champions League group stage encounter between Manchester United and Young Boys, the Swiss team won 2-1 thanks to a brace in the second half. Young Boys' Moumi Ngamaleu and Theoson Siebatcheu scored the game's two of three goals to assist their side clinch victory against Europe's top club. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, scored United's only goal in the 13th minute to provide the English side with an early lead. Moumi neutralized the lead in the 66th minute as he scored the first goal for Young Boys.

On September 19, Manchester United will face West Ham in their next Premier League match. With three wins in four games, the club, managed by Ole Solskjaer, is currently atop the Premier League points standings. Manchester United has been placed in Group F, alongside Young Boys, Atalanta, and Villarreal, in the Champions League table, where it is currently falling behind at the last position.

Image: AP/JamieStead/Twitter