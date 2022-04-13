The Qatar Sports Investment (QSI), a closed shareholder organisation that owns Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is seeking to sell the French club after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, claimed a Spanish television programme on El Chiringuito TV, on Monday.

According to the television show, PSG's Qatari owners would relinquish control of the club by the end of the year, claiming that the club's "lifespan ends in six months." So, will PSG be sold after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022? This is what we know so far.

Paris Saint-Germain has "categorically" and "completely" denied the claim of a possible sale of the club after the FIFA World Cup, according to RMC Sport. Calling the report "false", PSG noted in its statement that the news coming from a "cheap Spanish media outlet" is no coincidence.

PSG under QSI

Paris Saint-Germain has garnered unprecedented popularity in the last few years since the QSI took charge of the French club. The Qatari group bought PSG in 2011 and turned it into one of the biggest football clubs, not just in Europe but in the entire world. However, it is a well-known fact that the current President of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, is not happy with the club's performance and how they have been fraying across competitions.

PSG recently failed to qualify for yet another UEFA Champions League knockout stage despite the club pouring in millions of dollars to bring together the group of some of the greatest football players on earth, including the likes of Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi, and Sergio Ramos. The club also has some incredible local talents in the form of Kylian Mbappe and Layvin Kurzawa. PSG came close to winning the Champions League in 2020 but was defeated by Bayern Munich in the finals.

This year was particularly bad for PSG as the side failed to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage after losing to Real Madrid in the first-round match. But despite the poor performances, it is understood that the QSI has no intentions of selling PSG as it still is one of their biggest sports properties both in terms of popularity and revenues.

(Image: AP)