Parma Vs Genoa Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

Roberto D'Aversa's Parma will lock horns with Davide Ballardini's Genoa at the Ennio Tardini Stadium on Friday, March 19. The Serie A matchday 28 clash between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 PM local time (Saturday, March 20 at 1:15 AM IST). Here's a look at the Parma vs Genoa team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Parma vs Genoa preview

Parma are currently in 19th place on the Serie A table, with just three wins, 10 draws and 14 defeats from their 27 games in the top division. Roberto D'Aversa's men are still four points away from safety but will be carrying some momentum into their game against Genoa. Parma stunned Paulo Fonseca's AS Roma by claiming three points against the La Lupa last weekend to put an end to a run of 17 league games without a victory. Parma have shown signs of improvement recently, having lost just one of their last five Serie A outings.

Meanwhile, Genoa are in 14th place on the Serie A table, with six wins, 10 draws and 11 defeats this season. Davide Ballardini's men picked up a point last time out with a 1-1 draw away at Udinese, as Goran Pandev's early opener was cancelled out by a Rodrigo De Paul penalty for the hosts. However, the visitors come into this game without a win in their last six league games, a run that has seen them drop uncomfortably close to the drop zone.

Parma vs Genoa team news, injuries and suspensions

For Parma, Gervinho is expected to remain out with a hamstring injury, joining fellow attacker Roberto Inglese on the sidelines. Defenders Simone Iacoponi and Lautaro Valenti all also out for the game against Genoa.

For the visitors, Luca Pellegrini is the only injury concern. Genoa's top scorer Mattia Destro is expected to lead the line against Parma after serving a one-game suspension.

Parma vs Genoa prediction

While Parma are continuing their fight against relegation, Genoa have struggled for goals this season. Based on the recent form of both teams, our prediction for the game is a 1-1 draw.

Serie A live: Where to watch Parma vs Genoa live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD. The Parma vs Genoa live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Parma, Genoa Instagram