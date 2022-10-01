Partey Scores Stunning Goal To Help Arsenal Beat Spurs & Extend Lead At Top Of PL Table

Star Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey scored a sensational goal from outside the box on Saturday to help his side defeat North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium. The win helped the Gunners extend their lead at the top of the Premier League standings to four points from second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Thomas Partey scores stunning goal for Arsenal

As seen in the video below, Ghanian midfielder Thomas Partey scored a stunning curling goal from outside the box to give Arsenal a 1-0 lead against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The strike was so well placed in the top corner that it gave Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris no chance of saving it.

Arsenal defeat 10-man Tottenham 3-1

Arsenal took the lead at the Emirates Stadium in the 20th minute via a spectacular strike from Thomas Partey before Harry Kane equalised for Tottenham Hotspur from the penalty spot soon after. Antonio Conte's side were awarded a penalty after defender Gabriel lunged in and tripped Richarlison in the box. From that point on, Arsenal dominated the match and went on to win it by a comfortable scoreline of 3-1.

Gabriel Jesus marked his first North London derby appearance with a goal after taking advantage of a defensive blunder to make it 2-1 early in the second half. Tottenham’s chances of a comeback were then further ruined when Emerson Royal got a straight red card for a needless studs-up challenge on Gabriel Martinelli in the 62nd minute.

Granit Xhaka quickly capitalised on the man-advantage by adding the third goal five minutes later as Arsenal built a four-point gap over Spurs and Manchester City atop the table. While the Cityzens can reduce the Gunners' lead to just one point if they win their game in hand, Mikel Arteta's side have shown more than enough in their first eight Premier League games that they could be serious title contenders.

Arsenal have already registered seven wins so far, with their only defeat coming against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Despite their outstanding form, it is pertinent to note that they do have more difficult games coming up as they are to face Liverpool and Manchester City over their next five games in all competitions.

(Inputs from AP)