'Passing Away Of Pelé Leaves An Irreplaceable Void In World Of Sports': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the latest to pay an emotional tribute to Brazil football legend Pele after the three-time FIFA World Cup winner sadly passed away at the age of 82 on December 29 following his longtime battle with cancer. PM Modi explained how the passing away of one of the all-time greats has left an irreplaceable void in the world of sports.

'His popularity transcends boundaries': PM Modi pays tribute to Pele

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "The passing away of Pelé leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of sports. A global football superstar, his popularity transcends boundaries. His outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations. Condolences to his family and fans. RIP."

The passing away of Pelé leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of sports. A global football superstar, his popularity transcends boundaries. His outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations. Condolences to his family and fans. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

The news of Pele's passing away was confirmed by his daughter Kely Nascimento, who took to Instagram and wrote, "All that we are is thanks to you. We love you endlessly. Rest in peace." His agent, Joe Fraga, confirmed his death: "The king has passed."

Pele may have passed away but his legacy will last forever

Pele, the standard-bearer of “the beautiful game,” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the last month with multiple ailments. It is believed that the Brazil legend passed away after his condition deteriorated significantly in the hospital.

Widely regarded as one of soccer’s greatest players, Pele spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game’s most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team. His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans.

He orchestrated a fast, fluid style that revolutionized the sport — a samba-like flair that personified his country’s elegance on the field. He carried Brazil to soccer’s heights and became a global ambassador for his sport in a journey that began on the streets of Sao Paulo state, where he would kick a sock stuffed with newspapers or rags.

In the conversation about soccer’s greatest players, only the late Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are mentioned alongside Pelé. Different sources, counting different sets of games, list Pelé’s goal totals as anywhere between 650 (league matches) and 1,281 (all senior matches, some against low-level competition.)

(Inputs from AP)