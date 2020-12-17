Pat Cummins Bamboozles Mayank Agarwal With Unplayable Delivery In India-Australia Test

Pat Cummins provided a vital breakthrough for Australia when he castled a well-set Mayank Agarwal in the ongoing pink-ball Test match at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Agarwal along with Pujara were trying to survive on a difficult batting surface after the Australian frontline pacers had kept them at bay. While the young opener did try to carry the rescue job, he was undone by an incoming delivery which ended up beating his defence.

Pat Cummins beats the defence of Mayank Agarwal

This happened in the 19th over. Cummins who was introduced as the one-change bowler was already on a roll as he kept the batsmen guessing by bowling in the right areas and he was awarded for it in his fourth over and with Mayank's wicket.

The tall pacer bowled one around off but the ball came back in sharply as the batsman ended up misjudging the ball completely. It ended up beating Agarwal's rock-solid defence and his stumps were shattered. Patrick Cummins provided a much-needed breakthrough for the hosts as the opening batsman went back to the pavilion after showing some resistance in the middle with a 40-ball 17 that included a couple of boundaries.

The video of Pat Cummins' picture-perfect delivery was posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Australia dominate in the first session

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss but it was Australia's terrific pace trio of Cummins, Mitchell Starc and, Josh Hazlewood who kept India at bay with their accurate line & length. India lost the wicket of opener Prithvi Shaw in the very first over without troubling the scorers and once Mayank Agarwal was dismissed, skipper Virat Kohli and number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara decided to play defensive shots in order to ensure that the wickets column was not bloated away needlessly.

India are 41/2 at dinner break.

