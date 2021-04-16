Paul Pogba Aims MASSIVE Dig At Ex-Man United Boss Jose Mourinho; Supports Solskjaer

Man United ace Paul Pogba has slammed Jose Mourinho’s man-management skills, accusing the former Red Devils coach of casting players, including himself, aside without explanation. The Frenchman revealed details of the 'strange relationship' he shared with Mourinho during his time in charge of United between 2016 and 2018. Pogba then explained that he is much happier working under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but failed to understand why Mourinho suddenly decided he didn’t like him.

Pogba Mourinho rivalry: Man United midfielder re-opens feud with Mourinho

In 2016, Mourinho was instrumental in bringing Paul Pogba back to Man United for a then-world record transfer fee. The French star, along with Mourinho's guidance, then helped United to League Cup and Europa League glory in his first season in charge. However, Mourinho's relationship with some of his players deteriorated after a trophy-less second season and a poor start to the 2018/19 campaign.

A training ground spat between Pogba and Mourinho grabbed headlines in September 2018 and a few months later, the Portuguese manager was sacked by United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was then appointed as Mourinho's successor and in a recent interview with Sky Sports, Pogba took a massive swipe at his former boss, comparing him to Solskjaer. "What I have now with Ole is different, he wouldn't go against the players. Maybe Ole wouldn't pick them, but it's not like he puts them on the side like they don't exist anymore. That's the difference between Mourinho and Ole," said Pogba.

Pogba then admitted that even he never understood Mourinho's man-management and it still puzzles him to this day. "Once I had a great relationship with Mourinho, everybody saw that, and the next day you don't know what happened," he said. "That's the strange thing I had with Mourinho and I cannot explain to you because even I don't know."

"Once I had a great relationship with Mourinho... the next day I didn't know what happened."



Pogba also accused Mourinho of using diversion tactics after his Tottenham side were beaten by United on Sunday. The World Cup winner stated, "I don't know what happened, I'm sure Mourinho said something that would make people speak, that's what he does. We got the result we wanted, Ole knows it and we enjoyed that moment because we know Mourinho and we know what he likes. We don't need this [war of words], we just focus on ourselves. We won the game, he lost the game and he doesn't want to speak about the game, he wants to speak about the dad of someone. Everybody knows him, it's very Mourinho."

Solskjaer's Man United eased past Granada in the Europa League quarter-finals, beating the Spanish side 4-0 on aggregate to set up a semi-final clash against Roma. The Red Devils will, however, shift their attention to the Premier League as they host Burnley on Sunday, April 18. United are currently in second place on the Premier League table, while relegation-battlers Burnely are in 16th place.

