Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes Bromance Continues In Spain As Man Utd Get Ready For UEL

If Manchester United have to end their silverware drought this season, then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need both his big guns, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, firing in all cylinders. The duo showed glimpses of their brilliant link-up play last season during the team's restart project, but their time together has been limited due to Pogba's frequent injuries and Solskjaer's tactics. Nonetheless, the duo has maintained a brotherly bond ever since the Portuguese touched down in Manchester last January.

Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes bond together ahead of crunch Europa League fixture

Manchester United touched down in Granada for their first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday. The travelling party were visibly in good spirits as they look to go all the way and clinch the title, having fallen at the semi-final stage last year. Manchester United stars Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes were spotted travelling together and seemed to enjoy their company off the pitch they do on the pitch as well. In a series of pictures uploaded by the Red Devils' social media handles, Pogba and Bruno Fernandes seemed especially tight, in a series of heartwarming pictures which show how much the two players enjoy each other's company.

Bruno Fernandes, who has a habit of trolling his fellow teammates on social media, commented on Twitter telling the World Cup winner that he hoped the Frenchman had brought a ‘Perudo’ game along with him for the trip to Spain, in his two bags plus a suitcase that he travelled with. The game reportedly originated in South America and is simply described as ‘part luck’ and ‘part skill' and requires the player to be able to bluff his opponent. Paul Pogna also shared a grid of his three pictures with the Portuguese, to which Fernandes quipped, "If one Pogba and one Bruno make problems imagine three of each".

When on song both Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba form a key partnership in the middle of the park, linking up the attack with some breathtaking skill and vision. While the former Sporting man's numbers are record-breaking, Pogba himself is having one of his better seasons since moving to Old Trafford on a record transfer. The Frenchman's future remains a huge question, but if Bruno can inspire the Red Devils to a Europa League win, then Pogba might just put a pen to the paper.

