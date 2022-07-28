Paul Pogba Could Miss FIFA World Cup, Play First Game For Juventus In 2023 Only: Report

Star French midfielder Paul Pogba could reportedly miss the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar after suffering an injury, just a few days after re-joining Juventus. Depending upon the severity of the injury, there is also a possibility that he would play his first game for the Serie A giants directly in 2023.

The 29-year-old rejoined the Bianconeri in this summer transfer window after spending six years at Old Trafford from 2016 to 2022. Here is a look at the latest update on Paul Pogba's injury.

Will Paul Pogba miss FIFA 2022 World Cup?

Paul Pogba suffered a knee injury in training, just two weeks after returning to Juventus. The Turin outfit confirmed the news by releasing an official statement that read, "Following complaining of pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent radiological examinations that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus. In the next few hours, he will undergo a specialist orthopaedic consultation. Therefore, in order to continue treatment, he is not taking part in the trip to Dallas."

According to reports, Pogba's latest injury is deemed to be serious, and he could be sidelined for five weeks. The Frenchman is believed to have two possible solutions for his injury. One potential solution is that he could get an operation, which would sideline him for a considerable amount of time, as it would also require an extended recovery programme.

If Pogba were to consider taking the first option, he would most certainly miss the FIFA 2022 World Cup and could also play his first game for Juventus directly in 2023. Meanwhile, the second potential solution is that the medics consider suturing his meniscus. In this case, Pogba would be ruled out for four to five months.

Paul Pogba delighted to return to Juventus

While speaking at his first press conference since making his return to Juventus, Paul Pogba said, "I’m happy with the choices I’ve made, that’s life, sometimes you make decisions that don’t go as you would have liked. I’m happy with the years I spent at United: I grew up, I learnt a lot, and I became a man. I don’t think I made a mistake."