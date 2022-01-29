Paul Pogba Keen On Extending Manchester United Contract, But On One Condition: Report

Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly keen on extending his stay at Old Trafford provided only if Ralf Rangnick remains the coach of the side.

The Frenchman, whose contract expires in this summer transfer window, has been in the news quite often recently since he could potentially be a free agent after this season is over.

Paul Pogba can extend his stay at Manchester United

According to the Sun, Paul Pogba is willing to stay at Manchester United if Ralf Rangnick remains the manager as he has been impressed by him. The 28-year old is yet to play for his German coach due to a thigh injury he suffered while on international duty at the beginning of November.

The report adds that the 2018 World Cup winner is keen on extending his contract if Rangnick is the coach because he sees himself developing a partnership alongside him. Pogba's reported interest in extending his contract comes as a surprise after former coaches Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failed to get the best out of him.

Pogba has struggled at Manchester United ever since he made the £89 million move from Juventus in 2016. However, if the Frenchman does extend his contract, it seems that Rangnick has convinced him that he intends to build a team around the four-time Serie A winner.

Manchester United are currently fourth in Premier League table

Ralf Rangnick has undoubtedly had a positive influence on Manchester United as the club has won three of their previous five league games (1D, 1L). As a result of these improvements in performances, the Red Devils have climbed up to fourth place in the Premier League standings with 38 points, a point clear of fifth-placed West Ham, who have played a game more. However, Rangnick's side continues to trail leaders Manchester City by 19 points, thereby highlighting the disappointing start to the season that the club had under former coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With club football currently on a one-week break, Manchester United will face Burnley in the Premier League next. The match will commence live at 1:30 AM IST on February 9. The good news for Red Devils fans is that Paul Pogba is expected to be available for selection then, having reportedly recovered from his thigh injury.