Paul Pogba May Be Replaced By Leon Goretzka If He Leaves Man Utd For PSG; Know Why

The 2020/21 season has has been a difficult year for most clubs across Europe, due to financial trouble caused by the global pandemic. The clubs are looking to clear some wages off their books by selling some players in order to buy anothe rone in the transfer market. With most of the players coming close to the end of their current contract , managers of most top clubs have been trying hard to prevent them from entering their final year of the contract as it would mean having all the leverage in contract negotiations.

There is an air of uncertainty regarding the future of France midfielder Paul Pogba at Manchester United as the player and the club are yet to have a discussion over a new contract. Pogba has just 12 months remaining on his deal at Old Trafford and talks over an extension have been slow. Paul Pogba has found it difficult to settle at Manchester United, he has become a regular under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. The 28-year was signed for a club-record transfer fee of €105m in 2016 after he had earlier left for Juventus where he found success. However, if the Old Trafford club does not renew his contract, then Pogba could leave as a free agent which could be a huge blow for the club.

Contract situation of Paul Pogba and Leon Goretzka

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to tie down the midfielder, however with the financial vulnerability during the pandemic the Red Devils are unlikely to break their wage structure. Paris Saint Germain are keeping a close tab on Pogba's situation at United and if the Frenchman does decide to head to the French capital, then United will go ahead and make a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka who situation with the German champions is similar to Pogba.

According got Sport Bild Goretzka, who is out of contract next year, is demanding €20 million per year to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich, however, the German champions are only willing to shell out around €10-12 million, per the report. According to bulinews.com due to a self-imposed salary cap, Bayern want to keep all annual wages below €20 million per season. It remains to be seen as to how far PSG will likely to go in order to finance the move for the World Cup-winning midfielder. If Goretzka decides against signing an extention at the Allianz Arena then United are likely to have top-class player for a cut piece price which could somewhat ease the pain if Paul Pogba decided to leave Old Trafford.

Image: AP