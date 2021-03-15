Paul Pogba Net Worth, Car Collection, Family And Other Personal Details

Man United star Paul Pogba turned 28 on Monday, March 15, 2021. The Frenchman is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world. The former Juventus player has won four Serie A titles, one Premier League title and has also tasted success on an international level, winning the World Cup with France in 2018. To mark the occasion of Paul Pogba's 28th birthday, here's a look at Paul Pogba's net worth details, car collection and family life.

Paul Pogba net worth details: How much is the Man United midfielder worth?

According to reports from Wealthy Gorilla, Paul Pogba's net worth is a whopping $125 million. In 2018, Forbes magazine reported that Pogba was the fifth highest-earning footballer on the planet, netting in excess of £23 million when earnings, sponsorship and bonuses were combined.

When Pogba returned to Man United in 2016, the Premier League club broke a then-world record transfer fee and spent £89.3 million to bring him back at Old Trafford. Pogba commands one of the largest wages at Manchester United, with his basic salary coming in at £290,000 per week. He is contracted with the Red Devils until the summer of 2021, although his future at Man United has now been rendered uncertain.

Paul Pogba car collection: What cars are in the Man United star's garage?

Pogba usually drives to Man United's Trafford training centre in his Mercedes GLS-Class, which is worth around £71,465. Pogba also has a Chevrolet Camaro, which he bought at £30,955. In 2018, Pogba added a Rolls Royce Wraith Black Badge to his car collection. It is believed to be worth around £286,410.,

Pogba's car collection also boasts a £271,000 Lamborghini Aventador. He is also a fan of Bentley cars and has a matte black Bentley Flying Spur worth over £132,800 parked in his garage in Cheshire. Pogba is also an owner of a stunning sports saloon, the Italian Maserati Quattroporte GTS GranSport, which is valued at over £115,980.

Paul Pogba personal life details: Brothers, wife and children

Paul Pogba has two older brothers who are twins — Florentin and Mathias — born in Guinea, who are footballers and play for the Guinean national team. Florentin currently plays as a defender for FC Sochaux-Montbeliard, while Mathias plays as a forward for Tabor Sezana.

Pogba began dating model Maria Zulay in the summer of 2017. The couple welcomed their first child on January 5, 2019, and named him Labile Shaku.

