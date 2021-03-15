Paul Pogba Posts Emotional Message On Mother's Day UK, Fans Applaud

Mother's day was celebrated in the UK on Sunday, March 14, 2021, as a mark of respect and love towards the most important member of any family. Manchester United football star Paul Pogba sent out a heartwarming and emotional message for his mother via an Instagram post, acknowledging her importance in his life, apart from a key message for his wife.

Paul Pogba's Mother's day message: Man United star's keynote on eve of Mother's Day UK

Paul Pogba posted two pictures on his official Instagram account with his mother and his wife. The 2018 World Cup winner sent out warm Mother's Day greetings to the two important women in his life. His message began with a keynote that stated that it was the day to remember every mother in the world.

He had a piece of advice for his fans as well. The Man United superstar insisted that people who are still blessed with the presence of their mothers should "laugh with them, hug them, spend time with them because you only have one." He urged his fans to make the most of the opportunity to embrace the love and remember the mother. His post received several positive reactions from the fans, all of whom lauded his love for his mother, while also sending out wishes on the same.

Pogba's heart-touching message on International Women's Day

Notably, this isn't the first time that Pogba has commented on off the field concerns. A week ago, the France international sent out a warm message on the occasion of International Women's day. He quoted the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Malala Yousafzai, Billie Jean among others, in a video that carried some famous comments from these personalities.

He wrote, "Strong. Powerful. Brilliant. Great. Amazing… But not just these women. All women. Today, let’s celebrate the women that push boundaries and drive for success. Let’s celebrate their greatness and let’s follow their lead. These are the people that give us all life. Amanda, Angela, Oprah, Billie Jean, Tori, Malala, Nina, your wife, your mother, your aunty, your sister... These women all started somewhere. And so can you. You’re all."

Pogba return against Milan on cards?

Meanwhile, Man United have received a major boost ahead of the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 clash. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to witness the return of five players to the squad ahead of the game against AC Milan. Pogba, who has been out since the 3-3 Everton stalemate in February is also in contention for the season-defining fixture midweek.

Image courtesy: Paul Pogba Instagram