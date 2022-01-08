Last Updated:

Paul Pogba Responds To £500,000-per-week Contract Claims Offered By Manchester United

There has been a great amount of speculation surrounding Paul Pogba's future recently as just six months remain on the 28-year old's Manchester United deal.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Paul Pogba

Image: AP


With less than six months remaining on Paul Pogba's contract, there has been a great amount of speculation about his future as the 2018 World Cup winner can sign a pre-contract agreement with any club of his choosing.

Amidst these speculations, several reports claim that the French midfielder was offered a staggering £500,000 a week contract from Manchester United that would make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League. However, the 28-year old has rejected these claims, stating that he was never offered such a huge contract by the Red Devils.

Pogba rejects claims of latest Manchester United contract offer

According to Sportsmail, Paul Pogba's spokesman issued a statement to them, denying the claims made by several reports that the Manchester United midfielder was offered a new lucrative deal by the club. The spokesman's statement read, "To clarify media reports, Paul has not been offered a new contract in recent months. Paul is fully focused on his recovery from injury with the aim of helping the team as soon as possible." Pogba, who is currently in the final six months of his contract at Old Trafford, is still recovering from an injury he suffered while playing for the France national team in November.

READ | Leadership change at struggling Manchester United with new CEO replacing Ed Woodward

Speaking of Pogba's injury, Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick told reporters during his FA Cup press conference on Friday, "A week ago, I was told it would take another four or five weeks. He's not training with the team yet. As far as I know from the medical department, it will last another three weeks, four weeks, and once he is then fit for training it does not necessarily mean he is also match fit. It will probably take a couple of weeks before he is really able to compete for the first team."

READ | Chelsea, Manchester United & Liverpool compete for Robert Lewandowski's signature: Report

If Pogba were to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer, it would be a real shame as Manchester United paid a whopping £89 million in 2016 to sign him. In 2012 appearances during his second stint at the club, the 28-year old has scored 38 goals. The Frenchman has been linked with several of Europe's top clubs recently, including former club Juventus and Ligue 1 giants PSG.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United in 2022 summer transfer window: Report
READ | When will Paul Pogba return to Manchester United training? Ralf Rangnick gives big update
Tags: Paul Pogba, Manchester United, Old Trafford
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com