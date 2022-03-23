Paul Pogba Reveals Details Of Horrifying Robbery: World Cup Winner's Medal, Jewels Stolen

Manchester United's star midfielder Paul Pogba made a shocking revelation of a horrifying robbery that took place at his house that made his family feel that their sense of 'safety and security had been robbed.' Amongst the items stolen was the Frenchman's 2018 World Cup winners medal.

Paul Pogba reveals details of horrifying robbery

The burglary is believed to have taken place last Tuesday when Paul Pogba was played in Manchester United's UEFA Champions League game against Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford. In a recent interview as quoted by L' Equipe, the Frenchman revealed the details of his family's 'worst nightmare' when a robbery took place at his house when his children were asleep in their bedroom.

"What scared me the most was that my two children were at home with the nanny during this incident. She overheard everything, called my wife and security, then locked herself with the boys in a room. For several days, she was shocked. The main thing is that my children are well." As for the items stolen, he added, "There were jewels from my mother, my world champion medal."

Following a disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League after a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Atletico Madrid, Pogba is back with his national side as France is preparing for their upcoming friendlies against the Ivory Coast and South Africa. The 29-year old added that he is using this international break to refresh him with the hope that he will once again find his top form at the club, also highlighting that he was delighted to be back with the national side after all the troubles in the past few days.

"This break gives me a real breath of fresh air. I want to have playing time to come back in top form at the club. Wearing this jersey, representing my country, is more than ever a source of pride," added the 2018 World Cup winner. As for his stats in the 2021/22 season, Pogba has scored a goal and contributed with nine assists from 16 Premier League games. Meanwhile, his stats are extremely poor in the UCL as he failed to score a goal despite playing in six games.