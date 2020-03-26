Paul Pogba Reveals New Look As Girlfriend's Toilet Roll Challenge Goes Hilariously Wrong

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been a constant presence on social media during the country-wide lockdown. Recently, the Frenchman took to Instagram to reveal his new look while also posting his girlfriend Maria Zulay's attempt at the 'toilet roll challenge'.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Reportedly 'ready To Sign' New Manchester United Deal; Set To Step Up Recovery

Paul Pogba bald images go viral on social media

Paul Pogba is widely known in the football universe for his outlandish haircuts. However, during the recent Instagram challenge for Adidas, the midfielder revealed his new bald look, which, unsurprisingly, stunned his fans. Pogba unveiled his new bald look just a couple of days after fellow France international and Manchester United teammate Anthony Martial revealed a bald version of himself. The French duo going bald within a space of two days prompted some hilarious theories by fans on social media.

Pogba and Martial have both gone bald. The Premier League ain’t ready for this new partnership. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fy4WdPFklv — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) March 25, 2020

Pogba and Martial going bald the dream is finally happening pic.twitter.com/VSgNBp8ppS — . (@3xmor) March 25, 2020

Also Read | Paul Pogba To Extend Man United Contract After Club's Recent Impressive Form: Report

Paul Pogba girlfriend fails at social media challenge; hilarious reaction

While the Paul Pogba bald images went viral on social media, another footage that went viral on social media is his girlfriend Maria Zulay hilariously failing at the Stay At Home Challenge even known as the 'toilet roll challenge'.

Pogba revealed his new look as a part of the Adidas' #hometeam challenge and showed off the 'PP Arena' to his supporters. Thereafter, the midfielder invited his girlfriend to try the toilet roll challenge. The video shows the Frenchman throwing the toilet roll at Zulay, who managed just one kick before hailing the roll towards their toddler. The toilet roll struck the face of their boy as Zulay quickly attended to her baby boy. Pogba later shared the footage on social media.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Turns 27: How Manchester United, Juventus And Fans Wished The French Midfielder

Watch: Paul Pogba girlfriend's failed attempt at toilet roll challenge

Paul Pogba and his family having a go at the Toilet Roll Challenge...



On your head, lad! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nLVJh7MqZ9 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) March 25, 2020

It is believed that Paul Pogba is training hard in his isolation as he plots a return to action with Manchester United after the season resumes. Pogba has shared multiple videos of him training, which suggests the midfielder his doing well in his recovery.

With the FA announcing their intentions to complete the 2019/20 Premier League season, Pogba should be back from his ankle injury whenever the league returns from its current lockdown.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Dons Juventus Shirt During Training To Support Coronavirus-affected Matuidi