Paul Pogba Says 'It's A Pleasure To Play With The Best' On Ronaldo's Return To Man United

Paul Pogba has welcomed the return of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United. The French midfielder who himself made a return to United from Juventus back in July 2016, told Telefoot that he is looking forward to working with "the best". Ronaldo is in line to make his second debut for the club at home on September 12, against Newcastle United with the 36-year-old training with the club.

"It’s always a pleasure to play with the best, it’s a plus for the players to be able to train with a great player. He’s going to raise the level of the team," said Pogba as quoted by Goal.com

Manchester United have made a few important signings this season in the form of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Ronaldo. Varane and Pogba have played together for their national team multiple times including the 2018 World Cup where they ended up lifting the trophy. Pogba spoke about the good relationship he has with Varane and said that he brings experience and quality to the club.

"Raph's arrival is a positive for the club, we have a great relationship, we’ve known each other for a while. I’m happy that he’s with us at Manchester to bring his experience and quality to the table."

Pogba wants top playmaker award for the season

Paul Pogba has had a bright start to the 2021-22 Premier League season managing five assists in just two games so far. In Manchester United's opening game, they thrashed Leeds United 5-1 with Pogba managing to set up a stunning four goals, before turning provider in the 1-1 draw at Southampton and he is now hoping to build on that start as the season progresses. Pogba spoke to MUTV ahead of their Sunday clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers and said that he wants to win the Premier League's Playmaker award but winning trophies is his first priority.

Which assist means the most to me? The next one. The next one, hopefully. It’s true that it’s been very nice to get those assists, but then you want to finish (as) the top assister of the league. You want to win something at the end, so all this will mean something with a trophy. It won’t mean anything without a trophy. I’m focused on that; I’m focused on giving my best on the pitch and hopefully, I can get many more.

Man United's strong start to the season

United are currently sitting third on the Premier League table with seven points, after having won two and draw one game so far. They won their first game 5-1 against rival Leeds United, were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Southampton, and then beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0. They are two points behind Tottenham who have won all three of their games so far and level on points with West Ham who are second because of goal difference and also level with Chelsea, Liverpool, and Everton.

(Image: AP)