Paul Pogba Says, 'Manchester United Deserved To Lose Against Leicester City'

Manchester United are on the wrong side of a streak, having not picked up a win in their last three Premier League games. Their latest loss to Leicester City was probably the worst as they got drubbed 4-2 by the Foxes. According to midfielder Paul Pogba, they deserved to lose the match against Leicester City as they did not play up to the standard he knows they can. He said that they conceded 'stupid goals' and that the team needs to play with more maturity, experience and aggression.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match Pogba said, "We need to find what's the problem, to concede easy goals, stupid goals, when we know those games where we play on this pitch, the fans are going to push, put pressure on us and everything. We need to be more mature, I think. We need to play with more experience, arrogance in a good way. We have to take the ball and play our football."

"But now we have to find what's the key of these games that we lose. Because I think we deserved to lose today."

Pogba asks for change

Paul Pogba then added that they need to change things but then adding that he does not know what it is that team needs to change which makes it very frustrating for them. Lastly, he said that the team needs to find the right mentality and the right tactic to win the tough games against the bigger teams.

"We need to find something, we need to change something. I don't know if the mindset of all of us, the players, when we start... we really don't know. It's frustrating because it's something we don't understand and we have to find that very fast because if you want to compete and you want to win the title, those games you have to win, even though they are very hard and we're playing away. You need to fight their game, you need to find the right mentality, the right tactic to win those games. That's my thought. We have time to think about it and then all together, we have to stick together and find the problem," said Pogba, as quoted by the British sports channel.

A very tough set of fixtures lie ahead for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Manchester United team as they will face Atalanta in the Champions League on October 21, followed by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs on October 24 and 30, then Atalanta again followed by a visit from their neighbours Manchester City on November 6, so the Red Devils definitely have their work cut out for them and will need to change things if they want to challenge for the Premier League title.

