Paul Pogba Shows Off Dazzling Array Of Skills In Pre-season Training With Juventus: Watch

Paul Pogba didn't relinquish a chance to give fans a reminder of what he can bring to the table with electrifying skillls during pre-season training with Juventus on Monday. The former Manchester United star looks to be back to his best, having returned to Turin after his contract expired at Old Trafford at the end of June.

Juventus are presently in the United States for a pre-season tour as they prepare for the 2022-23 campaign. Pogba's second innings at Manchester United turned sour beyond repair, shortly after which he rejoined old club Juventus on a four-year contract.

Pogba returned to the Italian team this summer in a free transfer and put incredible skills with the ball in display during training. The Serie A team also added Angel Di Maria as they aimed to revamp the squad after a disappointing campaign.

In a video that recently surfaced online and later shared by Juventus club themselves, Pogba looks in his peak physical form showcasing his trademark flash. He first picked up the ball, then nipped it away from the defender with great trickery, before netting a beautifully executed backheel flick to pass it on to his teammate.

Ever since the video emerged, fans could not keep calm and have been reacting on social media. A fan wrote, 'Prime Pogba is back', while another tweeted, 'Man that's some piece of skill', followed by a shocked emoji.

Having greeted with a hero's reception as he returned to Turin, Paul Pogba vowed only to perform better. “I believe in destiny, I am happy with all the choices I’ve made. That’s life. I am happy now. Who knows, had I won, choices could have been different. When you play for a team and change coach every season it’s hard. It’s true that I was injured sometimes. It was a bit of everything. Coach, team, change of roles, these things blocked me a little," he explained.

If we look at Pogba's initial spell at Turin, he amassed a total of 34 goals in overall 178 appearances that he's made across all competitions. The 29-year-old will hope to rediscover his best form to guide his country France defend the FIFA World Cup title taking place in Qatar later this year.

Juventus will take on the field on July 23, when they face off against Mexican outfit Guadalajara at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Juventus fans will be able to catch a glimpse of 'wonderboy' Pogba back in their club colours.