Paul Pogba Suffers Injury Training With France, How Will This Impact Man Utd Line-up?

In a major blow for the Manchester United team, Paul Pogba suffered an injury while on national duty for France on Tuesday. The France national team is scheduled to take on Kazakhstan and Finland in the World Cup qualifiers. Pogba, however, will not be part of both matches, and an injury to the central midfielder means Manchester United, too, will miss out on his services for a couple of matches.

According to Manchestereveningnews, Paul Pogba was seen leaving the French team's training session with team doctor Franck Le Gall, appearing to be in pain after taking a shot at goal. On Tuesday, BBC reported that news from the French camp suggests the 28-year-old will be out for six to eight weeks. If the report turns out to be true then Pogba is likely to miss out on two Champions League group games and up to 10 Premier League matches for Manchester United.

Paul Pogba injured: Manchester United star shares latest update

The French midfielder took to his Instagram stories and shared a clip where he can be heard discussing the injury. However, the Manchester United star seemed optimistic of making his return from injury despite being on crutches in the clip.

"As you can see, I got a little injured. Hopefully, it's not too bad. I'm going to probably do a scan in those days to see how bad it is and yeah, we're here. But we're going to come back strong. You don't lose faith, the positive vibe. Keep smiling. Everything happens for a reason, we're blessed still and I'm going to come back. Thanks for the support, all love, God bless you all and I'm going to be back spoon," Pogba is heard saying in the clip posted a few hours ago.

With Paul Pogba injured, the problem seems to be only growing for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Skolsjaer. Apart from Pogba, Raphael Varane is also out with a hamstring problem, Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani missed the match against Manchester City which ended in a defeat, and England left-back Luke Shaw was substituted in the same match after a blow to the head. Currently, the left-back is following concussion protocol and did not link up with the England squad

World Cup Qualifiers: France's performance

The French team are currently leading their qualifying group by three points and need one win from their final two games to seal first place and advance automatically to next year’s tournament in Qatar. France plays Finland, which is four points behind in third place, on Tuesday.