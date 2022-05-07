Paul Pogba To Manchester City? Manchester United Midfielder Could Make Shock Move

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly planning to leave the club this summer and is now being linked to a shock move to rivals Manchester City. Pogba's United contract is set to expire and reports suggest that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are keen on making a move for the French international on a free transfer. According to reports, Pogba has no problem in joining City after his contract at Old Trafford expires.

Guardiola's City are keen on making a move for Pogba because of the departure of midfielder Fernandinho. The veteran player has already confirmed his decision to leave City after the ongoing season. Reports suggest that Guardiola wants to bring in Pogba as Fernandinho's replacement given that the 29-year-old is able to play as a left-winger, attacking midfielder, defensive midfielder, and deep-lying playmaker apart from playing as a central midfielder, which is his primary role.

Pogba wanted to leave United in 2019 but he stayed due to a variety of reasons. However, this time around it seems that Pogba's time at Old Trafford is over and he may have already played his last game for the club. Pogba is currently not available for selection due to a calf injury. United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has also confirmed that the French footballer will not renew his contract this summer.

"He’s a player who won the World Cup with France, he’s such a good player that he was a regular starter for a team like France. We all know what kind of potential he has and what kind of good player he can be". He further added, "As it seems right now he will not renew his contract and I don’t know, maybe the club or Erik [ten Hag] will not want to renew his contract, I don’t know. It’s most likely he won’t be here anymore next season," Rangnick said while speaking to the media last month.

Pogba's return to United

Pogba returned for a second stint at Manchester United in 2016 for a then-record transfer fee of £89.3 million. Pogba was acquired by United based on his performances at Juventus and also at the international level. Pogba was part of France's national team at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where he received the Best Young Player award for his amazing performances. He also represented France at the 2016 UEFA Euro championship, where his team finished second. Pogba's performances caught the attention of United, who then re-acquired him for a hefty sum.

Image: AP

