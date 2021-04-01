Paul Pogba Transfer News: Midfield Ace WILL Quit Manchester United this Summer

Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United is once again in doubt with reports in Italy claiming that the World Cup winner will ‘almost certainly’ leave Old Trafford this summer. Pogba's contract with United is set to expire in the summer of 2022 but it is thought that United would rather sanction a sale this year rather than allow him to eventually leave on a free transfer. Pogba's former club Juventus and LaLiga titans Real Madrid are currently monitoring the midfielder's stance at United.

Paul Pogba contract at Man United: No contract extension for Pogba?

Pogba was brought back to Old Trafford for a record £89 million in 2016 from Juventus but has failed to live up to the lofty expectations placed upon him. His current deal with Man United expires in the summer of 2022. Pogba is one of the highest earners at the club, raking in around £290,000 per week.

Paul Pogba transfer news: Midfield gem to depart this summer?

According to reports from Italian publication Tuttosport, Paul Pogba will 'almost certainly' leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side during this summer's transfer window in search of pastures new. As per the latest Manchester United news, there have been no talks of a contract extension for Pogba and the club are prepared to sell Pogba in the summer to raise some funds. Even Pogba reportedly has no intention of signing an extension at United. The likes of Real Madrid and Juventus have been monitoring Pogba closely of late.

In December, Pogba's agent Mino Raiola claimed that his client was ‘unhappy’ and hinted at a possible January move for the 28-year-old. However, Pogba remained at the club and his crucial goals against West Ham, Burnley and Fulham helped United up to second in the Premier League going into the new year. Pogba also recently scored the decisive winning goal against AC Milan in the Europa League to take United into the quarter-final.

Paul Pogba next club: Where will the Frenchman play his football next season?

Reports claim that Pogba's agent Mino Raiola will play a key role in his client's next destination, and a return to Juventus is seen as a serious possibility. Pogba won four Serie A titles in his four seasons at Turin. It is believed that Juventus will be willing to exchange Paulo Dybala for Pogba.

Juventus are willing to use Dybala, whose contract runs out in June 2022, as part of a swap deal for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. (Football Italia) — Transfer Centre (@CentreTransfer) March 29, 2021

In the past, Pogba has also revealed that it would be a "dream come true" to play for Real Madrid. Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane has also admitted his admiration for his compatriot.

Image Credits - AP