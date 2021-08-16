Paul Pogba Transfer News: PSG Willing To Offer Star £510,000-a-week To Sign Him In 2022

After Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) made several high profile signings like Lionel Messi this summer, they are now also looking to sign player Paul Pogba in the 2022 summer transfer window on a free transfer. The French midfielder has just a year remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford and is yet to agree on a new deal. As per reports, PSG are willing to offer Pogba a whopping salary of £510,000-a-week.

Paul Pogba transfer news: PSG willing to offer £510,000-a-week

PSG chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi has made his intentions clear of wanting to make a dream team. The Ligue 1 outfit has already signed the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gini Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi this summer. And now according to the Independent, PSG are also interested in signing Pogba and are willing to offer him a huge salary to join the club once his contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of this season.

Paul Pogba has also been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid

Even though Paul Pogba has not achieved his full potential at Manchester United in the five seasons he has been at the club, several European giants like Barcelona and Real Madrid are still interested in signing the French midfielder. However, the precarious finances of these two La Liga giants may make it difficult for them to pull off such a move. While the Spanish clubs could manage to sign Pogba next summer, it is believed that PSG will likely outspend their rivals by offering the French international a huge salary.

Paul Pogba assisted four goals in win over Leeds

Paul Pogba made an impressive start to Manchester United's Premier League campaign over the weekend as he assisted four goals in his side's 5-1 victory over Leeds. Even though Bruno Fernandes won the match ball for his hat-trick, Pogba received special plaudits from his manager. Solskjaer said, "Paul's always got that vision, he's got that quality. I'm very impressed with his fitness levels as well. He's not been with us for too long, and he looks fit, ready to go, enjoying his football. I love seeing Paul and all these boys smiling when they're playing football."