Paul Pogba's Criticism By Neville, Keane Unsettles Fans As Star Shows Impressive Stats

Paul Pogba has been hit with severe criticism for his performance with the France national football team against Switzerland which saw the reigning World Cup champions get knocked out of the year-long-delayed tournament. Former Red Devils duo Gary Neville and Roy Keane did not shy away from bashing the Manchester United midfielder for his performance against Switzerland. Les Bleus headed into the last-16 as favourites but failed to live up to the expectations as the Swiss got the better of them during the France vs Switzerland clash where they were beaten in penalties on Monday.

Gary Neville and Roy Keane speak on Paul Pogba's performance during France vs Switzerland

The Manchester United legends criticised Pogba for being too adventurous and taking unnecessary risks citing him as a major reason for France getting knocked out of Euro 2020. Speaking on ITV, Neville was heard sharing his opinion on Paul Pogba claiming that fans got to see the best and the worst of him in the second half of the Euro 2020 clash. He went on to say that Pogba was running the game at one point and started to get into the match combining with others and playing a great pass before scoring an absolute world-class strike.

Calling Pogba’s goal “brilliant”, Neville shared how he feels that the Man United midfielder was absolutely outstanding when France were at the top of the game. However, he went on to reveal the Frenchman’s habit of taking risks, sharing how risks can only be taken in the final third of the opponents half and elaborating that risks in the defensive third can lead to other teams getting opportunities to counter-attack.

Pogba had a very good tournament. But, the issues Keane, Vieira and Neville highlight, still exist. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/EL9wiTUAwK — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) June 29, 2021

Roy Keane voiced a similar opinion on Pogba claiming that the French star can be frustrating, adding how it is all a part of Paul’s character. He clarified by saying that there’s no doubting Paul’s quality and adds that it may be his maturity which he is really critical about, calling the Manchester United player "sloppy" in midfield for France on Monday.

Keane believed that Pogba didn't have the discipline and explained his point by asking people to look at the goal the France national football team conceded in injury time. However, he was also keen to add how it seems harsh to say because of Pogba's brilliant goal and seeing some fantastic stuff he had done going forward.

Following comments passed by the Manchester United duo, fans took to social media and expressed their opinion on the Frenchman. They rushed to his rescue and backed the Manchester United midlifer for his performances with France in the ongoing Euro 2020.

There's people in this world that don't rate Pogba



𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 pic.twitter.com/MWaRLSoA16 — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) June 29, 2021

Paul Pogba in #EURO2020



Starts: 4

Goals: 1

Assists: 1



Per 90 stats

Shots: 1.9

Key passes: 1.9

Passes into final 3rd: 7.6

Progressive passes: 4.8

Shot creating actions: 4.1

Dribbles: 2.9

Progressive carries: 5.5

Tackles: 1.9

Pressures: 17.6



Class campaign.#FRA #Pogba #FRASUI pic.twitter.com/Gs7pqF9DI6 — The Devil's DNA (@TheDevilsDNA) June 29, 2021

