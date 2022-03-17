Paul Pogba's House Burgled With Children At Home; 'family's Worst Nightmare Was Realised'

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba made some startling revelations on Wednesday, March 15, saying that his home was burgled while he was away playing in the Champions League. On Tuesday, March 14, Manchester United got knocked out from the tournament following a 0-1 defeat at the hands of the Spanish club, Athletico Madrid at the Old Trafford.

Pogba said that the incident happened during the match on Tuesday. The footballer talked about his nightmares and fears of not being able to protect his children in tumultuous times. He also announced a reward for the people, who would help him find the burglars.

Pogba took to Twitter and wrote, "Last night our family's worst nightmare was realised when our home was broken into and burglarized while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom. The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes, but in that time, they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home... our sense of safety and security.

"This occurred during the final minutes of last night's match when they knew that we would not be home. My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed. As a father, there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no one ever has to feel what I felt last night. It is for this reason that I would like to offer a reward for anyone who has a clue to help us. Please send any info to rewardpogba@gmail.com."

Back in 2019, Pogba tied the knots with Brazilian model Maria Zulay Salaues. They became parents for the first time on January 3, 2019, when their first son, Labile Shakur, was born. Thereafter in 2020, Pogba’s wife gave birth to their second child.

As far the United’s exit from the Champions League was concerned, it happened after Brazilian defender Renan Lodi scored for Madrid in the 41st minute of the encounter. On the back of his goal, the visiting team made its way through to the quarterfinals.

Since their triumph in the 2017 UEFA Europa League, United are yet to win any trophy. After the defeat, United’s journey in European competition for the 2021-22 season came to a close.

Image: AP