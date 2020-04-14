Paulo Dybala Is A Great Player, But Not A Great Champion: Former Inter Star Bergomi

Former Serie A star Giuseppe Bergomi has labelled Juventus star Paulo Dybala as a great player, but not a champion. The statement comes at a time when the Argentine midfielder is recovering from the deadly coronavirus. Dybala and his girlfriend tested for the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Giuseppe Bergomi claims Paulo Dybala not a champion

Hola a todos, quería comunicarles que acabamos de recibir los resultados del test del Covid-19 y tanto Oriana como yo dimos positivo. Por fortuna nos encontramos en perfecto estado. Gracias por sus mensajes y un saludo a todos 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/g1X1Qtx2S3 — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 21, 2020

Bergomi claims that despite being a great player, Paul Dybala does not possess what it takes to be a champion. He questioned if Dybala could start out and become a champion with a Juventus team that has Cristiano Ronaldo leading the lines. He further claimed that the Argentine would find if difficult to become a champion under Ronaldo, who leads every other player of the team, claiming that a champion is the one who stays undisputed in a team.

Giuseppe Bergomi cites Argentina national team's example

Bergomi went on to cite Dybala's role in the Argentine national team. He claimed that the midfielder would find it difficult to establish himself as the undisputed champion within the national team as well. Bergomi implied that the presence of Lionel Messi would overshadow Dybala's in the team, same as the case with Ronaldo and Juventus.

Dybala's stats with Juventus this season

Despite Bergomi's criticism, Dybala has been one of the important players in Juventus' success in both Serie A and other domestic competitions over the past few seasons. This season, he has made a total of 34 appearances for Juventus across all competitions. He has scored 13 goals, while also bagging 12 assists to his credit.

Dybala tests positive for coronavirus

Recently, Dybala opened up on his struggle while dealing with coronavirus. He shed light on the symptoms that he displayed during the initial stages. The Juventus attacker asserted that he had stronger symptoms and he felt tired very quickly. Dybala also claimed that he felt breathlessness when he trained and felt cold while sleeping. Apart from Dybala, his Juventus teammates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi also tested positive for the pandemic.

