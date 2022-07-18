Paulo Dybala Joins Jose Mourinho's AS Roma On A 3-year Deal After Leaving Juventus: Report

Argentine forward Paulo Dybala has reportedly agreed to join Jose Mourinho's AS Roma on a three-year deal after his deal with Juventus expired this summer. If the reports are true, the 28-year-old will become the fourth signing of the Serie A outfit after midfielder Nemanja Matic, goalkeeper Mile Svilar and defender Zeki Celik.

According to Sky Sports Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, Paulo Dybala has agreed on a three-year deal with AS Roma until 2025. It is believed that the Argentine forward will earn €6 million net (bonuses included) in wages. Sky Sports' report adds that the 28-year-old will now fly to Portugal for Roma's pre-season.

Paulo Dybala to Roma, here we go! Full agreement in place on a three year contract, valid until 2025. Dybala will join as free agent 🚨🟡🔴 #ASRoma @SkySport



Mourinho, key factor - he called Dybala to explain the project. All the documents being prepared, free transfer imminent. pic.twitter.com/qZaYmp5VqD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022

Paulo Dybala was in tears during his last game with Juventus

Paulo Dybala's seven-year stint with Juventus from 2015 to 2022 has been nothing short of success as the Argentine forward has won five league titles and four Coppa Italia trophies, scoring 115 goals in 293 appearances across all competitions. If his time at the Allianz Stadium was not plagued by injuries, the 28-year-old would most likely have enjoyed far more success at the club.

As a result of spending several amounts of time on the sidelines, it was deemed that the 2021/22 campaign would be his last with Juventus. After his last home game with the club earlier this season, the Argentine's emotions were there for everyone to see as he broke down his tears and bid farewell to the fans.

Paulo Dybala was moved to tears after playing his last match at the Allianz Stadium 💔 pic.twitter.com/orheJPClvQ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 16, 2022

Ahead of Dybala's final home game with Juventus, he had also posted an emotional Tweet in Italian that read,

"It is difficult to find the right words to say bye to you. There are so many years and so many emotions altogether. I thought we would have stayed together a few more years but destiny has led us down different paths. I will never forget everything you gave me; every match, every goal. I have grown up, and learnt with you. I have lived a dream. It has been seven magical years with 12 trophies and 115 goals that no one can ever take away. Ever. Thank you for supporting me during the difficult moments."