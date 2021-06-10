Paulo Fonseca Profile: Managerial Record, AS Roma Stint And Potential Tottenham Role

Tottenham Hotspur are in advanced negotiations with Paulo Fonseca after the former Roma manager is now the club’s preferred option to succeed Jose Mourinho. Spurs chief Daniel Levy has been looking for someone to fill the vacant position since Mourinho's departure in April, and after rejection from Antonio Conte, he might just have found his man. Fonseca is in talks with Spurs over a potential three-year deal that would see them finally end their pursuit of a new boss.

Paulo Fonseca Tottenham new manager? Portuguese coach identified as new Tottenham manager?

Fonseca left Roma at the end of the season after being received of his duties following two years in the Italian capital. Coincidentally, former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was brought in as his replacement and will take over from next season. It now appears that Fonseca is the favourite to take up the vacancy at Tottenham.

Tottenham are discussing with Paulo Fonseca on a three-years contract. Fonseca is 100% open to accept Tottenham job, if Spurs will definitely decide to appoint him in the next hours. ⚪️



He’s so appreciated by Fabio Paratici as candidate. 🇮🇹 #THFC #Spurs @SkySport @DiMarzio — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2021

Paulo Fonseca contract at Tottenham: Portuguese to join Spurs amid Paratici announcement?

According to reports, Fonseca will sign a three-year deal with Spurs this summer. Spurs are also set to appoint Fabio Paratici as their new sporting director. It's understood that the Italian has been at the heart of talks between Tottenham and Fonseca. Paratici is also set to sign a contract until June 2024 and the former Juventus chief rates the Portuguese highly having watched him closely in Italy.

Paulo Fonseca profile: Paulo Fonseca career as a manager

Fonseca began his coaching career immediately after hanging up his boots in 2005, taking over the youth team at his last team as a player, Estrela. It took him some time to work his way up through the Portuguese game, having spells as a senior boss at Dezembro, Odivelas and Pinhalnovense before taking over Aves. He then spent time at Pacos de Ferreira and guided the club to their first-ever Champions League qualification.

Fonseca is highly respected throughout Europe and has also previously managed Porto, Braga and Shakhtar Donestk. The 48-year-old tactician is renowned for his advanced tactical mindset and has a track record for developing players, a small legacy he has left behind at Roma. Furthermore, he played expansive attacking football during his time in the Ukraine where he led Shakhtar to three successive Ukrainian Premier League titles, three successive Ukrainian Cups and a Ukrainian Super Cup.

In his first season at Roma, he led the Serie A side to a fifth-place finish in the league, but he walked away at the end of this season having finished seventh and suffering a semi-final defeat to Manchester United in the Europa League.

Image Credits - Paulo Fonseca Instagram

​​​​​​