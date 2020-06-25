Pedro joined Chelsea from Barcelona in 2015 and has been at Stamford Bridge for the last five years. The Spanish winger featured extensively under Jose Mourinho as Roman Abramovich spent £19 million to bring in the talented winger from LaLiga. However, the Chelsea star has seen his playing time reduced under new head coach Frank Lampard.

The Spanish veteran was heavily linked with a move to AS Roma as his Chelsea contract was set to end this month. However, Pedro, who has scored 29 goals in 135 appearances for Chelsea, has penned a contract extension with the Blues till the end of the current campaign. Despite the new deal, reports in British media have suggested that Pedro will not play in any Champions League games for Chelsea for the remainder of the season.

Pedro contract with Chelsea

Pedro won’t play for Chelsea in Champions League again despite extension: Report

Pedro's move to Chelsea was a delight to Blues fans as the Spanish winger established himself as one of the trickiest wingers in modern-day football. He was vital for Chelsea as they registered a Premier League title win over the course of the 2016-17 season. However, his stock has dropped in recent years and he is rumoured to have agreed on a deal with Serie A's AS Roma. Amidst the uncertainty surrounding his future, Pedro penned a contract extension with Chelsea that will see him stay at Stamford Bridge till the end of this season but the Roma target will reportedly not feature in any Champions League games for Chelsea this season when the competition resumes in August in Lisbon.

Chelsea transfer news: Werner, Ziyech in, but both unavailable for Champions League in August

Chelsea have pulled off some incredible transfers in the last six months by securing the signatures of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech. With their potential arrival and a host of young talent at the club, the likes of Willian and Pedro will most likely be offloaded in the coming weeks. In 2019, when Chelsea faced Arsenal in the Europa League final, Pedro became the first Spaniard to score in a Champions League and a UEFA Cup or Europa League final. The Europa League is likely to be his last piece of silverware at Stamford Bridge as the Spanish winger is now set to join former Premier League stars Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan at AS Roma.

Chelsea transfer news: Pedro to Roma?

Pedro will join AS Roma as a free agent at the end of the season. Total agreement reached - he’s gonna leave Chelsea. Here we go! 🤝🇪🇸 #Roma #CFC #Chelsea #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2020

Image Courtesy: Pedro Instagram