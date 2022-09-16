Pele & Neymar Come To Vinicius Jr's Defence After He Suffers Racist Abuse For Celebration

After Vinicius Jr was subjected to racism following his dance celebrations against Mallorca the past weekend, Brazilian legend Pele and current PSG star Neymar have come to his defence. The 22-year-old was reportedly subjected to racist chants by the Mallorca fans and a Spanish football agent, who made a controversial statement on live television.

Pele & Neymar come to Vinicius Jr's defence

After Vinicius Jr was a victim of racist abuse, Pele took to his official Twitter handle and wrote in Portuguese, "Football is joy. It's a dance. It's a real party. Although racism still exists, we will not allow that to stop us from continuing to smile. And we will continue to fight racism this way: fighting for our right to be happy." Shortly after, Neymar also posted a story on his official Instagram handle, where he wrote, "Dribble, dance and be you! Happy just the way you are. Go for it my boy, next goal we dance!"

O futebol é alegria. É uma dança. É uma verdadeira festa. Apesar de que o racismo ainda exista, não permitiremos que isso nos impeça de continuar sorrindo. E nós continuaremos combatendo o racismo desta forma: lutando pelo nosso direito de sermos felizes. #BailaViniJr pic.twitter.com/yCJxJEAn4a — Pelé (@Pele) September 16, 2022

What happened to Vinicius Jr?

After Vinicius Jr performed a dance celebration against Mallorca, Pedro bravo, the president of Spanish football agents, appeared on El Chiringuito and said, "You have to respect your opponents. When you score a goal, if you want to dance the Samba, you should go to sambodromo in Brazil. You have to respect your mates and stop playing the mon***."

Vinicius Jr helps Real keep perfect record in La Liga

Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo came through in the absence of Karim Benzema to keep Real Madrid's perfect record this season. Vinicius and Rodrygo scored second-half goals as Madrid came from behind to defeat Mallorca 4-1 for its fifth straight win in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Mallorca got on the board first at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with a header by Vedat Muriqi in the 35th minute. Madrid equalised three minutes into first-half stoppage time with a well-placed shot by Federico Valverde into the top corner. Vinicius then put Madrid ahead from inside the area after a nice pass by Rodrygo, who himself found the back of the net in the 89th minute. Defender Antonio Rudiger closed the scoring in stoppage time with a shot from close range after a set piece taken by Toni Kroos.

(With inputs from AP)