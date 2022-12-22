Pele Health Update: Brazil Legend To Spend Christmas At Hospital As Cancer Worsens

Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele will remain at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo during Chirstmas as the 82-year-old’s health worsened during his hospital stay to regulate the cancer medication. One of Pele’s daughters Kely Nascimento provided a major update about the legend’s health in her recent Instagram post. The former footballer has been hospitalized in Sao Paulo since November.

“We decided with doctors that, for many reasons, it will be best for us to stay here, with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us. We will even make some caipirinhas (no kidding). We love you and we will give up an update next week,” Kely said, as reported by the Associated Press. The hospital also issued a statement about the former footballer, revealing that the Brazilian soccer legend is under elevated care due to kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.

Pele's colon tumor was removed in September 2021

The hospital didn’t provide any take on the three-time FIFA World Cup winner’s recent respiratory infection. It is pertinent to mention that the 82-year-old is undergoing chemotherapy and is fighting cancer, ever since his colon tumor was removed in September 2021. It is pertinent to mention that neither the hospital or Pele’s family have said anything about the infection spreading to other organs.

Earlier on Saturday, the Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported that the former footballer has been put on palliative care after his chemotherapy was found not to be working. While the report was not confirmed by AP, Pele’s family denied any such developments. Pele is one of the living legends of football, who has remained in the headlines for his health for quite some time now.

Pele's incredible record for the Brazilian national soccer team

Pele led the Brazilian soccer team to FIFA World Cup wins in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He is one of the top international goal scorers for Brazil with 77 goals. His all-time scoring record for Brazil was tied by Neymar Jr. during the FIFA World Cup 2022. The entire football world came together during the recently concluded marquee event to pull off several tributes and wishes for the former footballer.