Pele Receives Glorious Honour As Iconic Maracana Stadium In Rio Will Be Named After Him

Brazil football legend Pele is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have embraced the game, setting in several records to his name during his decorated career. 44 years after hanging up his boots, the Brazilian football icon will be honoured in Rio de Janeiro. The Rio de Janeiro state legislature has voted in favour of renaming the iconic Maracana stadium after Pele.

Maracana Stadium to be renamed after Pele

Lawmakers have voted for the change of name of the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. The bill will now be presented to interim governor Claudio Castro, who shall decide on the same in the next 15 days. "Edson Arantes do Nascimento – Rei Pele" shall be the new name of the stadium, along with "King Pele" as its nickname.

Jornalista Mario Filho is the current official name of the Maracana Stadium. It was named after a famous Brazilian journalist and sportswriter, who is credited to have helped in giving the near-religious devotion that the sport today enjoys in the South American country. The last name of the journalist 'Filho' shall be retained for the sports complex surrounding the football stadium. The stadium is surrounded by gymnastic and athletics venues. Notably, the venue has been a host to some of the greatest games in history, including the 1950 and 2014 FIFA World Cup finals.

Pele goals: Did Brazilian icon score 1279 goals?

It is indeed an honour for a legend who is thought to have scored 1279 goals in his decorated career, although unofficially. This mammoth tally also includes goals from the exhibition and friendly games, apart from his strikes while serving the Brazilian military.

Even if his friendly tallies are removed and the Pele vs Ronaldo rivalry is considered, the Pele goals' tally remains outstanding, with 757 officials goals for both the clubs and the Brazilian national team. The 80-year-old Santos legend racked up a massive 77 goals in 92 games for the national team, winning the World Cup twice.

Pele documentary emphasises on his rise as national icon

Despite retiring more than four decades ago, Pele hasn't seen a dip in his popularity. Similarly, his net worth hasn't subsided as well, with the figure currently being estimated at $100 million by Celebrity Net Worth. Most recently, OTT platform Netflix released the Pele documentary to shed light on his exceptional rise as a national icon amid tumultuous times in Brazil.

Note: The Pele net worth figure has been sourced from the above-mentioned website. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the Pele net worth figure.

Image courtesy: Pele Twitter