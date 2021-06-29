Pele Tweets In Support Of France Superstar Kylian Mbappe Over Penalty Debacle In Euro 2020

Pele had some kind words of encouragement for French youngster Kylian Mbappe after an absolutely thrilling Euro 2020 Round of 16 matches between France and Switzerland that led to the French team losing out on penalties 4-5, 3-3 after extra time, owing to Yann Sommer saving a tame penalty kick by Mbappe.

Pele tweets in support of Mbappe

"Keep your head up, Kylian! Tomorrow is the first day of a new journey, @KMbappe" wrote on Twitter

Keep your head up, Kylian! Tomorrow is the first day of a new journey, @KMbappe. — Pelé (@Pele) June 28, 2021

This isn't the first time that Pele has spoken kindly of Mbappe back in March 2021 Pele told La Gazzetta Dello Sport's Sportweek "Mbappe can become my heir, and I'm not kidding,".

"I can see a lot of myself in his ability to play with speed. He's an attacker who thinks quickly."

"When the ball arrives, he already knows what to do, he already has in his mind where to go and how to guide the game to find the best solution. These are important characteristics in today's football."

And once before that in April 2019 Pele stated "Mbappe, he is intelligent, fast and unpredictable. Many players are technically good, but he plays unpredictably,". "He deserves to win the Ballon d'Or."

Not Mbappe's night

Mbappe's first half wasn't one the footballing world had come to see of the 22-year-old PSG forward as France was 0-1 down all thanks to a Haris Seferovic header. Mbappe came firing on all cylinders in the second half and set up two goals for Karim Benzema as France took a 3-1 lead as Pogba smashed a hammer of a shot into the top corner also.

Switzerland managed to fight their way back in the last 10 minutes of the match to make it 3-3 and take the game into extra-time.

After some cagey football in the two half’s of extra time, with Kingsley Coman coming close to grabbing the equaliser only to be denied by the post the match went to penalties.

Here Switzerland won the toss and decided to shoot first, the first 9 penalties of the night all found the back of the net and then stepped up Mbappe to take the tenth, France's fifth and the last before sudden death began, he took a rather tame shot to the left of the goal and Yann Sommer read it beautifully to make a wonderful save and send France packing.

This isn't the end of the road for Mbappe but truly as Pele said it is the start of a new journey and at 22 years of age Mbappe has a long way to go to prove his doubters wrong.