Pele's Health Update: Football Legend's Family Gather At Hospital As Condition Worsens

Brazil legend Pele's family have gathered at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo as the 82-year-old's health continues to worsen. The doctors stated earlier this week that Pele was kept in 'elevated care' as his cancer had advanced. This latest development comes after Pele's daughter, Kely Nascimento, took to Instagram and wrote that her father would spend the festive period in the hospital.

Pele to stay in hospital with family as health worsens

Kely Nascimento had taken to Instagram earlier this week to give a vital update on her father's health, stating that the family was there with him. "We decided with doctors that, for many reasons, it will be best for us to stay here, with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us. We will even make some caipirinhas (no kidding). We love you and we will give up an update next week," wrote Kely on her Instagram handle.

While the Albert Einstein Hospital has not mentioned any signs of Pele’s recent respiratory infection, which was aggravated by COVID-19, the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported last weekend that Pele’s chemotherapy was not working and that doctors had decided to put him on palliative care. Pele’s family have since denied that report by stating that the 82-year-old was just having treatment for his lung infection and that he would leave the hospital once his treatment ends.

Pele's family rubbished reports he is in 'palliative' care

Soon after the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo put out a shocking report that Pele was under 'palliative care' at the Albert Einstein Hospital, his family have broken their silence by rubbishing this report. Kely Nascimento told Globo TV on December 5, "He is sick, he is old. But at the moment, he is there because of a lung infection. And once he feels better, he will go home again. He is not saying goodbye in a hospital at the moment."

Meanwhile, Pele's other daughter, Flavia Nascimento, added, "It is very unfair for people to say he is at the end of his life, in palliative care. Guys, that's not true. Believe us."

(Inputs from AP)