Pele's Health Updates LIVE: Family Gathers In Hospital As Brazil Legend's Health Worsens

Quick links:
Image: AP
Pele's daughter Kely Cristina do Nascimento post old image of the legendary footballer. "Time flies... (but) happy moments are eternal," she wrote in the caption.
Pele was rushed to hospital on November 29 after he complained of chest and respiratory problems for "re-evaluation of the chemotherapy treatment for his colon cancer that was first identified in September 2021. His daughter Nascimento informed on social media that the former Santos star had contracted COVID-19 even as he was vaccinated "with all doses." His chemotherapy ended up making him more fragile, and then he had contracted lung infection, she further informed in a post.
As the Brazilian football star Pele’s family spent Christmas night at the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in Sao Paulo amid his declining health, they praised the hospital's staff for being 'competent and extremely caring.' The health of football legend Pele, 82, worsened and he now struggles to keep up. Kely Nascimento, who regularly keeps fans updated on Pele's health, wrote in a moving post: "Even in sadness we can only be thankful," as she paid the tribute to hospital staff members administering care to her ailing father.
"We are aware of the privilege it is to be in a hospital like @hosp_einstein. To see our dad being treated by these professionals, super competent and extremely caring. Not a moment goes by that we forget this privilege. Even in sadness, we can only be thankful. Thank you for being together, thank you for all your affection, thank you that I can be here now with him," Pele's daughter said in an emotional post on Instagram.
Amid Brazilian football legend Pele's declining health, his daughter recently took to social media to thank the countless fans for showcasing support for the legendary sports icon "in these difficult hours."
“We, as always, are grateful for all the affection you transmit to us here in Brazil and all over the world,” Nascimento wrote. “Your love for him, your stories, and your prayers comfort us enormously because we know we are not alone.”
During the closing days of last week, Pele's chemotherapy was not working and doctors had decided to put him on palliative care, Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo had reported last weekend but the family denied those reports. Pele led Brazil to victory in 1958, 1962, and 1970 World Cups and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorers with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pele's record during the latest World Cup.
The 82-year-old Brazilian football legend has been admitted to Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo since the end of November where he has been fighting cancer. He had a colon tumour removed in September 2021 but neither his family nor the hospital have said whether it had spread to other organs, according to the Associated Press.
A man pushes a cart loaded with garbage for recycling in front of a mural depicting Brazilian soccer legend Pele embracing late Argentinean soccer star Diego Maradona in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: AP
Edson Cholbi Nascimento, one of Pele’s sons known as Edinho, visited him one day after he gave a news conference to deny he would visit his father in hospital. Edinho, who works for a soccer club in southern Brazil, had said then that only doctors could help his father. Hours later, the former Santos goalkeeper, posted a picture showing his hand holding his father’s.“Dad... my strength is yours,” Pelé’s son said.
“He (Edson) is here,” Kely Nascimento, one of Pele’s daughters, said in a posting on Instagram with a picture showing her sitting next to Edinho and two of his children at the hospital. “I am not leaving, no one will take me out of here.”
As Pele remains in a Sao Paulo hospital, his family has gathered there whilst he's battling cancer that had advanced to the stage that requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction. The situation, according to Brazilian media reports, is apparently not looking good. Pele has been put under regular medical treatment since a tumour was removed from his colon in September, last year. The Brazilian superstar was seen in the video on Twitter with his family, holding a smartphone as his family tried to speak to him. Pelé doesn’t appear to be entirely cognizant of the situation around him at the hospital.
Credit: Instagram/iamkelynascimento
As Brazilian legend Pele’s health has worsened, his daughter Nascimento said that her father will make a comeback. Pele had reportedly stopped reacting to medical treatments. Last week he was transferred to Palliative care to assist with breathing and minimize the pain during his battle with cancer, however, his daughter shared that the family is "still here, in the fight and in faith. One more night together," she wrote on social media.
Even though Pele is currently being treated for cancer at the Albert Einstein Hospital, he has yet been active on social media. While the World Cup was taking place in Qatar, Pele put out several posts to motivate the Brazilian team, stating that he would be watching them from the hospital.
In another post, he also congratulated Argentina for winning the World Cup, stating that the late Diego Maradona would be smiling.
Pele's daughter, Kely Nascimento, last put up a post about her father's health on December 22. In the post, she stated that she and the rest of the family would extend their stay in the hospital to support the Brazilian legend, whose cancer is believed to have worsened. Nascimento ended her post by stating that she would provide an update on her father's health next week.
Other than being Brazil's record goalscorer with 77 goals in 92 matches, Pele is also the only footballer in history to have ever won three World Cups (1958, 1962, and 1970). This is not it, as Pele also holds several other records such as being the youngest World Cup winner in history (17).
While no official update has been issued by the doctors of Albert Einstein Hospital, Pele's daughter, Kely Nascimento, had stated in early December that her father was under no immediate threat and that he was just getting treatment for a respiratory infection.
According to AP, Pele's health has been deteriorating and he has been put in 'elevated care' in the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo to treat his cancer which has now 'advanced.'