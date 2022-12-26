Pele's Health Updates LIVE: Family Gathers In Hospital As Brazil Legend's Health Worsens

During the closing days of last week, Pele's chemotherapy was not working and doctors had decided to put him on palliative care, Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo had reported last weekend but the family denied those reports. Pele led Brazil to victory in 1958, 1962, and 1970 World Cups and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorers with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pele's record during the latest World Cup.

The 82-year-old Brazilian football legend has been admitted to Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo since the end of November where he has been fighting cancer. He had a colon tumour removed in September 2021 but neither his family nor the hospital have said whether it had spread to other organs, according to the Associated Press.

A man pushes a cart loaded with garbage for recycling in front of a mural depicting Brazilian soccer legend Pele embracing late Argentinean soccer star Diego Maradona in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: AP