Pele's Shirt From 1958 WC Headlines London Design Museum's Football Exhibition; Watch

In the build-up to the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the London Design Museum has come up with an idea to place an exhibition on the design of the world’s most popular sport, football. Fans who will be going to the exhibition will get to witness how human creativity has developed the sport over the years. The exhibition will have over 500 historical objects which portray club legacies, team badges and the world’s most significant stadiums.

Iconic Pele shirt at London Design Museum

Pele's shirt from the 1958 FIFA World Cup will be on display during the football exhibition. According to Fadmagazine.com, the exhibition will also have objects of legends from the game like Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, Diego Maradona, Roberto Baggio, George Best, Michelle Akers, Xavi, Pernille Harder and Geoff Hurst.

The report further states that the exhibition will give fans to take a journey through more than 500 objects, films and interviews about sporting performance, kit development, stadium design and more. The exhibition is created in collaboration with the National Football Museum in Manchester. The event has been divided into five sections: Performance, Identity, Crowds, Spectacle and Play.

Last year in September, an auction took place which featured items from the career of Pele, with the money donated towards the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibition had signed jerseys and photographs, team shirts, personal wardrobe and more.

The auction also had Pele's signed, finger-printed photograph of his famous leap into the air with teammates at the 1970 World Cup, when he scored the opening goal in Brazil's 4-1 victory over Italy. Also a personally commissioned 18-karat gold Dante Mortet and gold plated bronze of his footprint attached to a board were also up for auction.

Pele's football career

Pelé scored a total of 1,279 goals in 1,363 matches which included friendlies. This is recognised as a Guinness world record. He is the all-time leading goalscorer for Brazil with 77 goals in 92 games. The Brazilian legend was named the Athlete of the Century by the International Olympic Committee and was included on Time’s 100 list of most important people of the 20th century.