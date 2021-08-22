Pellegrini Rips Into La Liga; Calls Its Football 'slow' And Claims Players 'dive A Lot'

Real Betis' coach Manuel Pellegrini has launched a scathing attack at the level of football being played in La Liga. He called it "slow" and said they need to work on the time-wasting that occurs and also complained that there are a lot of players diving. The Chilean saw his team being held to a 1-1 draw against Cádiz after having dominated the match; they had 75% possession and took 16 shots out of which seven were on target.

"We have to make an effort between referees, coaches, and players so that La Liga is not this shame because in the referees' meeting they told us that it is the slowest league in Europe. People want to watch a show, and we're not giving it to them. The most time-wasting, the most dives, it's a disgrace. There is a show that we have to take care of. People pay a ticket for something," in a post match press conference

This is Betis' second draw from their two matches in La Liga so far, their first match also ended in a 1-1 draw against Mallorca after Pellegrini's team dominated the game but were frustrated by the home side. Betis will now host Real Madrid next week at the Estadio Benito Villamarin. They have a decent record against the Los Blancos having won two and drawn one in their last six fixtures against the capital club.

La Liga faces a lawsuit from Real Madrid

Real Madrid has announced that they will file a lawsuit against La Liga president Javier Tebas, CVC Capital Partners and its director Javier de Jaime Guijarro after the Spanish league agreed to sell a 10% stake to the investment fund for €2.7bn (£2.3bn). Even though the league's executive committee unanimously approved the deal last week, it must be sanctioned in Thursday's general assembly. La Liga requires two-thirds of the 42 voting clubs in the top two tiers of Spanish football to vote in favour.

Real Madrid has made their intentions clear of doing everything in their capacity to prevent the deal between La Liga and CVC Capital Partners from going through. The La Liga giants also released a club statement on Tuesday for the same:

"Real Madrid C.F. Board of Directors unanimously agreed to initiate both civil and criminal legal action against the LaLiga President, Mr. Javier Tebas Medrano, Mr. Javier de Jaime Guijarro, head of the CVC Fund, and against the CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS Fund itself. In addition, the Board of Directors has resolved to take any legal action it considers appropriate to annul and render ineffective any possible resolutions adopted by the LaLiga Assembly, due to be held on August 12, 2021, in relation to the agreement between LaLiga and the CVC Fund."

(Image Credits: AP)