Pep Begins Mind Games As Liverpool Vs Man City Battle Intensifies; 'Reds Win All Awards'

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has begun mind games as the title battle between his club and Liverpool gets intense as the season nears its end. As things stand in the Premier League table, the Citizens currently have just a one-point lead over their rivals, with five games remaining in the season.

Ahead of Manchester City's game against Leeds United, Pep Guardiola was asked during his press conference whether he has an issue with Mohamed Salah winning the FWA award. The Spaniard responded by stating, "Absolutely not. Congratulations to Salah. I was not in contention, I play well. He won it already so..."

The 51-year old hilariously began mind games by going on to add, "Congratulations, Liverpool they have the best goalkeeper, the second-best second goalkeeper in the world, the best central defender, the best holding midfielder, the best striker - it's normal they win all the individual awards."

With just five games remaining before the 2021/22 Premier League is decided, it is no surprise that most of the questions asked to Pep were about Liverpool and the title race. When asked if the Reds have an advantage by playing first this week, the Manchester City coach responded by saying, "I don't know, I don't know honestly. Ask the broadcasters. They decide the games. I don't know. We have been in this position many times in the past and now in the present. It's nothing new. If we play before or later we must win the game. Nothing has changed."

The biggest worry for Pep and Man City in the Premier League title race is their injury concerns. The Spaniard confirmed during his press conference that right-back Kyle Walker was out for the season, with centre-back John Stones set to miss the game against Leeds United at the least.

And it is not just the Premier League, where Manchester City is competing in, as Pep Guardiola's side is also targeting to win their first UEFA Champions League. The Citizens have reached the semi-final stage of the competition and after the first leg against Real Madrid, they have a 4-3 lead heading into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.