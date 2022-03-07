Pep Guardiola & Klopp Heap Ultimate Praise On Each Other: 'Toughest Opponent In 12 Years'

Though Manchester City has dominated the Premier League in the past decade with their five title wins, Liverpool have emerged as their biggest competitor in the past four seasons. The Reds went on to win England's top flight in 2019-20, a season after they lost the title by a point to the Citizens.

It seems that the title race will once again go down to the wire in this season as the two teams are separated by just six points, with the Reds having a game in hand. Considering how tight the previous few seasons have been, both Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped the ultimate praise upon each other.

Klopp and Pep Guardiola call each other toughest opponents

While speaking at his press conference on Monday, Jurgen Klopp said, "I can give that back," when told that Pep Guardiola referred to him as the toughest opponent in the past 12-13 years. He went on to add, "I could say City is the toughest opponent I ever had, but I should not forget I faced him already at Bayern [Munich] and I cannot say it was much easier. I know what he means. We pushed each other on insane levels in the last few years, with the number of points collected."

The German believes that his Liverpool side made Manchester City perform even better by pushing them to their limit. "I don't think City would get the amount of points they will get this year if we weren't around, and if they weren't around it's pretty much the same. But a lot of games to play - we will see where we end up," added Klopp.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola had earlier told Sky Sports after winning the Manchester derby, "To fight with them (Liverpool) is one of the biggest achievements of my career. They are outstanding. Liverpool are the toughest opponent I have ever faced in my 12-13 years as a manager.

With the two sides separated by just six points, with the Reds having a game in hand, it is possible that the Manchester City vs Liverpool game at the Etihad Stadium on April 10 turns out to be the title-deciding game.