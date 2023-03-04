Pep Guardiola Backs Former Man City Defender To Be His Successor; 'It’s Going To Happen'

Pep Guardiola has named his Manchester City successor as he believes Vincent Kompany is destined to be the manager of the current English champions. Kompany is in charge of Burnley which has done brilliantly in the Championship. The Clarets are on their way to the Premier League as they are leading the table by 12 points.

City's title ambition will be put to test as they are set to host Newcastle United on Saturday, March 4 at the Etihad Stadium. With Arsenal edging towards the summit gradually, Guardiola's side needs to get the better of the Magpies to have any chance of retaining their title this season.

Pep Guardiola revealed his Manchester City successor

City drew 1-1 with RB Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16 and they would be determined to get the job done in the next fixture.

Guardiola will come face to face with his former disciple as Burnley is scheduled to take on City in a FA Cup quarterfinal later this month. Kompany oversaw an impressive coaching stint at Anderlecht and went on to join the second-division outfit at Turf Moor. He has done a brilliant job as Burnley has lost only two games so far and have looked pretty excellent throughout the season.

He insisted the former Belgian defender's time will come. “He will be back sooner or later. I think his destiny to be the manager of Manchester City is already written in the stars. It’s going to happen. I don’t know when, but it's going to happen.

“I'm pretty sure. It is my feeling, maybe I am wrong. He has all the attributes – the work ethic, knowledge of the game, well respected, experienced.

“Doing what he has done is so difficult and he's doing really well. He knows the club, the environment, the fans and what our people need. The destiny is there.

“I'm impressed with the consistency of Burnley. The Championship is so difficult, with the number of games. The consistency has been unbelievable.

“They are close to being promoted to the Premier League next season and personally I am delighted with his success, what they are doing in Burnley.”